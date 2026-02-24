Predicting Virginia’s Top Performers During Its Matchup vs. NC State

To date, the Virginia Cavaliers have only faced two losses in the ACC this season. Their first loss came during their conference play opener, in which Virginia Tech sealed a disappointing 95-85 victory over the Cavaliers. From there, UVA rode a five-game winning streak, but eventually fell to North Carolina 85-80.

That was the last game they lost, as they've since gotten back on track and are now chasing their ninth consecutive win. However, to do so, they will need to defeat NC State tonight at John Paul Jones Arena.

The Wolfpack trails Virginia in the ACC standings, tied with the Miami Hurricanes at No. 3. If the Cavaliers fall to NC State, they will jeopardize their position in the standings and risk drifting away from the conference title.

But head coach Ryan Odom has made it very clear that he's not looking ahead at what's to come—he's only focusing on the here and now. In his own blunt words, he stated during his latest media appearance, "We won't worry about Duke at all until it's time to play Duke. That would be a disaster.”

One game at a time, and right now, all eyes are on the Virginia-NC State matchup.

Who Will Lead UVA Tonight?

Virginia Cavaliers guard Jacari White | Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images

The simple answer is that fans can, and should, expect Virginia's bench to be in the spotlight tonight. Having said that, some starters will have a lot weighing on their shoulders.

In recent games, senior guard Jacari White has been a primary headliner on offense and defense. Last time out, he recorded UVA's game-high of 17 points, along with one rebound, five assists and two blocks. He's known for getting into the zone and completing timely plays, and it's crucial that he maintains this throughout the game. The Wolfpack will capitalize on any missed opportunities presented by the Cavaliers.

Another player likely to be a top performer is Thijs De Ridder. Now, De Ridder has not been at the top of his game in recent weeks, but he's slowly starting to bounce back. While facing Georgia Tech on Feb. 18, he logged 22 points and five rebounds, and while playing Miami, he recorded 14 points, two rebounds and three assists.

Compared to his career-high of 32 points posted on Jan. 27, he is not at his prime right now. However, perhaps more grueling competition will be exactly what he needs to start ramping things up again.

Along with White and De Ridder, it would be safe to expect a strong performance by Ugonna Onyenso. The 7'0" senior isn't typically the leading scorer by any means, and it's unlikely that this will change tonight, but he has a knack for solid defense. The way he shows up on the court will be a key indicator of how the night is going to play out.

Although White, De Ridder and Onyenso are predicted to be the top performers for Virginia, winning will require all hands on deck more now than ever.

