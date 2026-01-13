Three Things To Watch For On Tuesday Night As No.16 Virginia Travels To No.20 Louisville



Virginia is back on the hardwood tonight on the road against No.20 Louisville. It is a big game for the Cavaliers, who can add a Quad 1 win to its resume with a victory at the Yum Center. Louisville has been battling injuries all season and continues to persevere through it to be one of the top teams in the ACC. Virginia has had an injury of their own, but are expected to get its sharpshooter back on Tuesday night. Let’s take a look at three things to watch for tonight as the Hoos look to make a statement in front of a national audience.

1. Jacari White Set To Return

Dec 3, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Jacari White (6) shoots a three point basket against Texas Longhorns guard Simeon Wilcher (7) during the second half at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

The Cavaliers will get a major boost on Tuesday night when Jacari White returns to the lineup after missing more than a month due to a fractured wrist. His scoring off the bench has been key this season for the Cavaliers, and the Hoos will have another perimeter player who can score it at a high level against the Cardinals. White is averaging 10.9 points and 2.5 rebounds. White is the Cavaliers best shooter from beyond the arc, making 50% of his shots. Virginia has been holding down the fort in his absence and has only lost one game in his absence, but it will get a major boost with his ability to create offense and shoot the ball at an elite level. Virginia is a very complete team and can beat you in a multitude of ways. With a perimeter threat returning, it takes the pressure off guys like Thijs De Ridder, Malik Thomas, and Chance Mallory.

2. Who will play on Tuesday night at the guard position for the Cardinals?

A disappointed Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) walks off the court as the Duke Blue Devils rallied to beat the Cards 84-73 Tuesday night at KFC Yum Center January 6, 2026. Conwell finished with 24 points and went 4-for-11 in three-point shots. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Per the availability report on the ACC website, Mikel Brown and Spencer Legg will both be out on Tuesday night. Brown is one of the best true freshmen in the country when he is on the court, and is averaging 16.6 points and 5.1 assists this year. London Johnson is expected to play and be called up for the Cardinals in the game on Tuesday night. Johnson is a former G-League player who is making his debut in college. Head coach Ryan Odom talked about defending the guards despite not knowing who may play.

“It is a little bit complex you know to try to figure out. I think the best way to to attack it is just to plan as if they're playing and have the guys prepared, you know, if they're not as well. Ultimately, it comes down to how we're playing and are we're playing at our best level because we know it's going to take a really good effort, you know, to beat Louisville on the road,” said Odom.



3. Can The Cavaliers Defense Continue?

Jan 10, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Benny Gealer (5) drives to the basket as Virginia Cavaliers guard Chance Mallory (2) defends in the first half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Virginia is playing one of the better offenses in the ACC and will have their work cut out for it against Louisville. They have shown they can clamp down and get stops when they need to, especially in their previous two outings against Stanford and California. The Cavaliers have done it with great on-ball defense, rebounding, full-court pressure, and creating turnovers. They don’t allow opponents to get clean looks and shoot the ball at a high level. It is a tough matchup with Ryan Conwell, who is expected to play on Tuesday night, and he is averaging 19.9 points per game. The Hoos did take Ebuka Okorie out of the game when they played Stanford last week and limited him to 14 points on 14 shots. Can they do it again on Tuesday night? Coach Odom talked about the key defensively on Monday.

“Yeah, I think you just have to get out on their shooters without fouling and get out and make sure that you're able to still be in gaps. You have to do both because they're really good at driving to the basket and finishing, you know, at the rim. They have multiple finishers, and so you can't just sell out to guarding the three because they'll kill you at two. So it's one of those games where you have to do both and you have to just make sure that the contest is is of high quality and then you finish with a rebound and while realizing that they're relentless, you know, in in the way that they offensive rebound and so it's going to be a big challenge even if we do force misses to come up with with the ball,” said Odom.

More Virginia Basketball News:

•The Good, Bad and Ugly of Virginia Basketball’s Victory Over Stanford

•Key Takeaways From Virginia 70-55 Win Over Stanford

•The Plus/Minus: Defense Carries Virginia Basketball Past Stanford

•Everything Ryan Odom Said After No. 23 Virginia Defeated Stanford Today