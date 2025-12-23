Three UVA Basketball Players Who Saw Their Stock Rise After Win Over American

The Virginia Cavaliers entered their matchup against American last night with confidence, which allowed them to take the lead immediately. The Cavaliers clinched a 95-51 victory over American, finishing off their non-conference play on a high note. Now Ryan Odom is preparing his program to open up ACC play against Virginia Tech on Dec. 31. In reference to last night's matchup and their upcoming contest, Odom stated:

"We were not going to play perfectly. We knew that we were going to make some mistakes, and we did, but we played through the mistakes and, you know, I thought our guys, you know, continued to play no matter who we subbed in. There was energy, there was effort, there was a desire to play together, and all the way to the end of the game, the end of the Maryland game, we made it clear to our guys that we were not excited about the way that we finished that game with a minute left or really three minutes left. And we've got to be better. And tonight, certainly, we were much better. Now we're moving on, even though we have one more non-conference game. Moving on to Christmas and then moving on to preparation for, you know, conference play, which we know is going to be tough. Six of eight on the road to start. It's not easy."

With another win secured prior to ACC play, which Cavaliers saw their stocks rise after strong performances on the court?

Thijs De Ridder

Thijs De Ridder

Freshman forward Thijs De Ridder had one of the most productive games of his season last night. His career-high of 27 points led both programs, and he posted the most points out of any UVA player so far this season. At this point in his 2025-26 campaign, he is averaging 16.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. Particularly as a freshman, his production level is truly remarkable.

Dallin Hall

Dallin Hall

During Dallin Hall's matchup last week against Maryland, he posted a high of 20 points, ultimately leading his team to an 80-72 victory. While he saw a dip in production at the basket last night, only posting two points, he led UVA and American in assists, logging seven. The senior guard has been a rising star this season and has served as a major contributor to Virginia's success.

Malik Thomas

Malik Thomas

Senior guard Malik Thomas, alongside Sam Lewis, recorded 11 points against American, shooting 50.0%, and now averages 11.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. This is his first season with UVA, having transferred from San Francisco, and he has not disappointed. Odom has expressed utmost confidence in his ability; he is one of Virginia's key players who has been seeing a rise in his stock.

