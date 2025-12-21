Three Virginia Basketball Players Who Saw Their Stock Rise After Win Over Maryland

The Virginia Cavaliers' men's basketball program pulled off a tight 80-72 victory over the weekend against Maryland. Both programs brought some serious power to the court, both offensively and defensively, but the Cavaliers outlasted the Terrapins. It didn't take long for the heated rivalry to ignite once again, marking the 185th all-time meeting between the two programs.

With another non-conference win under their belt, the Cavaliers can expect to see a rise in their stock. However, three players, in particular, have the most to gain. Here's how things are looking for the trio after the nail-biting matchup this weekend.

Dallin Hall

Dec 3, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Dallin Hall (30) looks to pass against Texas Longhorns guard Tramon Mark (12) during the second half at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Over the weekend, senior guard Dallin Hall recorded a season-high of 20 points, ultimately leading both programs. He shot 8 for 8 from the field, logging one of the best games of his 2025-26 campaign thus far. This year, he is averaging 7.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 0.2 blocks per game, shooting 44.4%. While his most productive season was in 2023-24, when he posted an average of nine points per game, his performance against Maryland was certainly a step in the right direction. Overall, he played well on both sides of the ball, showing his impressive versatility.

Johann Grünloh

Dec 3, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Virginia Cavaliers center Johann Grunloh (17) dunks against Texas Longhorns center Matas Vokietaitis (8) during the first half at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Johann Grünloh is one of Virginia's weapons on the court this year. He is currently averaging 9.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 2.7 blocks per game, shooting 55.7%. During his latest matchup against the Terrapins, he led UVA in rebounds (8), while posting eight points, one block and one steal. With Grünloh being only a freshman, watching him play at such an elite level this early on is incredibly promising for Virginia.

Jacari White

Dec 3, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Jacari White (6) shoots a three point basket against Texas Longhorns guard Chendall Weaver (2) during the first half at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Jacari White made some powerhouse plays this weekend, but his most impressive propelled UVA forward during the second with 11:50 on the clock. White drove down the court to deliver a shocking dunk, bringing the score to 45-37. As head coach Ryan Odom stated during his postgame press conference, "I've seen him dunk, but not like that. Certainly, that was a big play." This was one of the most electrifying moments of the night, and if White continues on this trajectory, he will continue seeing his stock rise.

The Cavaliers' next matchup is scheduled for Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. EST against American at John Paul Jones Arena. This will be their final non-conference game before hitting the road to face ACC opponent Virginia Tech on Dec. 31.

