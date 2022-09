Tipoff Times Announced for 2022-2023 Virginia Men's Basketball Season

Tipoff times have been announced for most of the games on the 2022-2023 Virginia men's basketball schedule. The start times for 26 of the 30 games on UVA's regular season slate have been released. The four exceptions are:

Sunday, November 20th vs. UCLA or Illinois in Las Vegas, Nevada

Saturday, December 31st at Georgia Tech in Atlanta, Georgia

Saturday, February 25th at North Carolina in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Saturday, March 4th vs. Louisville in Charlottesville, Virginia

Tipoff times for those four games will be announced at a later date.

See the full 2022-2023 Virginia men's basketball schedule with tipoff times below:

Date/Time Opponent Location Mon, Nov 7 at 9pm NC Central Charlottesville, VA Fri, Nov 11 at 9pm Monmouth Charlottesville, VA Mon, Nov 14 at 8pm Northern Iowa Charlottesville, VA Fri, Nov 18 at 7pm Baylor Las Vegas, NV Sun, Nov 20, TBA UCLA/Illinois Las Vegas, NV Fri, Nov 25 at 6pm Maryland Eastern Shore Charlottesville, VA Tue, Nov 29 at 9:30pm at Michigan Ann Arbor, MI Sat, Dec 3 at 2pm Florida State Charlottesville, VA Tue, Dec 6 at 8pm James Madison Charlottesville, VA Sat, Dec 17 at 2pm Houston Charlottesville, VA Tue, Dec 20 at 8:30pm at Miami Coral Gables, FL Wed, Dec 28 at 6pm Albany Charlottesville, VA Sat, Dec 31, TBA at Georgia Tech Atlanta, GA Tue, Jan 3 at 9pm at Pittsburgh Pittsburgh, PA Sat, Jan 7 at 5pm Syracuse Charlottesville, VA Tue, Jan 10 at 9pm North Carolina Charlottesville, VA Sat, Jan 14 at 4pm at Florida State Tallahassee, FL Wed, Jan 18 at 7pm Virginia Tech Charlottesville, VA Sat, Jan 21 at 2pm at Wake Forest Winston-Salem, NC Sat, Jan 28 at 12pm Boston College Charlottesville, VA Mon, Jan 30 at 7pm at Syracuse Syracuse, NY Sat, Feb 4 at 12pm at Virginia Tech Blacksburg, VA Tue, Feb 7 at 9pm NC State Charlottesville, VA Sat, Feb 11 at 4pm Duke Charlottesville, VA Wed, Feb 15 at 7pm at Louisville Louisville, KY Sat, Feb 18 at 12pm Notre Dame Charlottesville, VA Wed, Feb 22 at 7pm at Boston College Chestnut Hill, MA Sat, Feb 25, TBA at North Carolina Chapel Hill, NC Tue, Feb 28 at 7pm Clemson Charlottesville, VA Sat, Mar 4, TBA Louisville Charlottesville, VA

