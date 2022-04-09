Skip to main content
College Basketball Transfer Portal: Top Available Centers

College Basketball Transfer Portal: Top Available Centers

With over 1,000 college basketball players currently up for grabs in the transfer portal, coaches all over the country are looking to make immediate and substantial improvements to their rosters by picking up experienced players. We're going position by position to look at the top available players in the college basketball transfer portal.

Here are the top available centers in the transfer portal: 

KJ Williams, Murray State

KJ Williams, Murray State Racers men's basketball

Senior: 6'10", 245 pounds

2021-2022: 18.0 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 1.4 spg

Jake Stephens, VMI

Jake Stephens, VMI Keydets men's basketball

Senior: 6'11", 266 pounds

2021-2022: 19.6 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 3.3 apg, 2.0 bpg

Efton Reid, LSU

Efton Reid, LSU Tigers men's basketball

Freshman: 7'0", 238 pounds

2021-2022: 6.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg

Fardaws Aimaq, Utah Valley

Fardaws Aimaq, Utah Valley Wolverines men's basketball

RS Sophomore: 6'11", 245 pounds

2021-2022: 18.9 ppg, 13.6 rpg, 1.3 bpg

Neal Quinn, Lafayette

Neal Quinn, Lafayette Leopards men's basketball

Senior: 7'0", 260 pounds

2021-2022: 14.7 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 4.0 apg, 1.4 bpg

David Skogman, Buffalo

David Skogman, Buffalo Bulls men's basketball

RS Sophomore: 6'10", 228 pounds

2021-2022: 8.0 ppg, 6.3 rpg

Connor Vanover, Arkansas

Connor Vanover, Arkansas Razorbacks men's basketball

Junior: 7'3", 215 pounds

2021-2022: 3.9 ppg, 2.1 rpg

Manny Bates, NC State

Manny Bates, NC State Wolfpack men's basketball

RS Junior: 6'11", 230 pounds

2020-2021 (2021-2022 injured): 9.8 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 2.7 bpg

Ryan Young, Northwestern

Ryan Young, Northwestern Wildcats men's basketball

RS Junior: 6'10", 240 pounds

2021-2022: 9.0 ppg, 4.2 rpg

Qudus Wahab, Maryland

Qudus Wahab, Maryland Terrapins men's basketball

Junior: 6'11", 240 pounds

2021-2022: 7.7 ppg, 5.6 rpg

