College Basketball Transfer Portal: Top Available Centers
With over 1,000 college basketball players currently up for grabs in the transfer portal, coaches all over the country are looking to make immediate and substantial improvements to their rosters by picking up experienced players. We're going position by position to look at the top available players in the college basketball transfer portal.
Click the following links to see the articles for the top available transfers at each position:
Point Guards
Shooting Guards
Forwards
Here are the top available centers in the transfer portal:
KJ Williams, Murray State
Senior: 6'10", 245 pounds
2021-2022: 18.0 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 1.4 spg
Jake Stephens, VMI
Senior: 6'11", 266 pounds
2021-2022: 19.6 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 3.3 apg, 2.0 bpg
Efton Reid, LSU
Freshman: 7'0", 238 pounds
2021-2022: 6.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg
Fardaws Aimaq, Utah Valley
RS Sophomore: 6'11", 245 pounds
2021-2022: 18.9 ppg, 13.6 rpg, 1.3 bpg
Neal Quinn, Lafayette
Senior: 7'0", 260 pounds
2021-2022: 14.7 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 4.0 apg, 1.4 bpg
David Skogman, Buffalo
RS Sophomore: 6'10", 228 pounds
2021-2022: 8.0 ppg, 6.3 rpg
Connor Vanover, Arkansas
Junior: 7'3", 215 pounds
2021-2022: 3.9 ppg, 2.1 rpg
Manny Bates, NC State
RS Junior: 6'11", 230 pounds
2020-2021 (2021-2022 injured): 9.8 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 2.7 bpg
Ryan Young, Northwestern
RS Junior: 6'10", 240 pounds
2021-2022: 9.0 ppg, 4.2 rpg
Qudus Wahab, Maryland
Junior: 6'11", 240 pounds
2021-2022: 7.7 ppg, 5.6 rpg