College Basketball Transfer Portal: Top Available Shooting Guards
With over 1,000 college basketball players currently up for grabs in the transfer portal, coaches all over the country are looking to make immediate and substantial improvements to their rosters by picking up experienced players. We're going position by position to look at the top available players in the college basketball transfer portal.
Click the following links to see the articles for the top available transfers at each position:
Here are the top available shooting guards in the transfer portal:
Terrence Shannon Jr., Texas Tech
Junior: 6'6", 215 pounds
2021-2022: 10.4 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 2.0 apg, 38.4% 3pt
Brandon Murray, LSU
Freshman: 6'5", 214 pounds
2021-2022: 10.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.9 apg, 33.6% 3pt
Landers Nolley II, Memphis
RS Junior: 6'7", 208 pounds
2021-2022: 9.8 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 2.8 apg, 33.6% 3pt
Will Richard, Belmont
Freshman: 6'5", 195 pounds
2021-2022: 12.1 ppg. 6.0 rpg, 1.8 apg, 32.6% 3pt
Noah Freidel, South Dakota State
Sophomore: 6'4", 200 pounds
2021-2022: 14.2 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 1.1 apg, 39.6% 3pt
Mike Jones, Davidson
RS Junior: 6'5", 210 pounds
2021-2022: 11.8 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.9 apg, 42.1% 3pt
Luis Rodriguez, Ole Miss
Junior: 6'6", 210 pounds
2021-2022: 6.6 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 1.8 apg, 30.4% 3pt
Nelson Phillips, Georgia State
RS Junior: 6'4", 190 pounds
2021-2022: 7.7 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 0.9 apg, 1.6 spg, 33.8% 3pt
Sean McNeil, West Virginia
Junior: 6'3", 210 pounds
2021-2022: 12.2 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.4 apg, 36.8% 3pt
Earl Timberlake, Memphis
Sophomore: 6'6", 220 pounds
2021-2022: 4.7 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.6 apg
Noah Locke, Louisville
Senior: 6'3", 205 pounds
2021-2022: 9.6 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 1.0 apg, 34.2% 3pt