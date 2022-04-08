Skip to main content
College Basketball Transfer Portal: Top Available Shooting Guards

College Basketball Transfer Portal: Top Available Shooting Guards

See the top available shooting guards in the transfer portal

Photo courtesy of Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Sports

See the top available shooting guards in the transfer portal

With over 1,000 college basketball players currently up for grabs in the transfer portal, coaches all over the country are looking to make immediate and substantial improvements to their rosters by picking up experienced players. We're going position by position to look at the top available players in the college basketball transfer portal. 

Click the following links to see the articles for the top available transfers at each position: 

College Basketball Transfer Portal: Top Available Point Guards

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Here are the top available shooting guards in the transfer portal: 

Terrence Shannon Jr., Texas Tech

Terrence Shannon Jr., Texas Tech Red Raiders men's basketball

Junior: 6'6", 215 pounds

2021-2022: 10.4 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 2.0 apg, 38.4% 3pt

Brandon Murray, LSU

Brandon Murray, LSU Tigers men's basketball

Freshman: 6'5", 214 pounds

2021-2022: 10.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.9 apg, 33.6% 3pt

Landers Nolley II, Memphis

Landers Nolley II, Memphis Tigers men's basketball

RS Junior: 6'7", 208 pounds

2021-2022: 9.8 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 2.8 apg, 33.6% 3pt

Will Richard, Belmont

Will Richard, Belmont Bruins men's basketball

Freshman: 6'5", 195 pounds

2021-2022: 12.1 ppg. 6.0 rpg, 1.8 apg, 32.6% 3pt

Noah Freidel, South Dakota State

Noah Freidel, South Dakota State Jackrabbits men's basketball

Sophomore: 6'4", 200 pounds

2021-2022: 14.2 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 1.1 apg, 39.6% 3pt

Mike Jones, Davidson

Mike Jones, Davidson Wildcats men's basketball

RS Junior: 6'5", 210 pounds

2021-2022: 11.8 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.9 apg, 42.1% 3pt

Luis Rodriguez, Ole Miss

Luiz Rodriguez, Ole Miss Rebels men's basketball

Junior: 6'6", 210 pounds

2021-2022: 6.6 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 1.8 apg, 30.4% 3pt

Nelson Phillips, Georgia State

Nelson Phillips, Georgia State Panthers men's basketball

RS Junior: 6'4", 190 pounds

2021-2022: 7.7 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 0.9 apg, 1.6 spg, 33.8% 3pt

Sean McNeil, West Virginia

Sean McNeil, West Virginia Mountaineers basketball

Junior: 6'3", 210 pounds

2021-2022: 12.2 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.4 apg, 36.8% 3pt

Earl Timberlake, Memphis

Earl Timberlake, Memphis Tigers men's basketball

Sophomore: 6'6", 220 pounds

2021-2022: 4.7 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.6 apg

Noah Locke, Louisville

Noah Locke, Louisville Cardinals men's basketball

Senior: 6'3", 205 pounds

2021-2022: 9.6 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 1.0 apg, 34.2% 3pt

Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Bennett and his players pose for a photo with the national championship trophy after defeating the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the championship game of the 2019 men's Final Four at US Bank Stadium.
Basketball

On This Date: Virginia Basketball Wins First-Ever National Championship

By Matt Newton9 hours ago
Matt Moore and Petey LaSalla, Virginia Cavaliers men's lacrosse
Lacrosse

Virginia Lacrosse: Lars Tiffany Provides Injury Update on Matt Moore and Petey LaSalla

By Matt Newton17 hours ago
Eric Gaines, LSU Tigers men's basketball
Basketball

College Basketball Transfer Portal: Top Available Point Guards

By Matt NewtonApr 7, 2022
Virginia Cavaliers women's lacrosse
All Sports

No. 16 UVA Women's Lacrosse Routs VCU 23-5

By Matt NewtonApr 7, 2022
Devin Ortiz, Virginia Cavaliers baseball
Baseball

Three-Run Fifth Inning Helps Cavaliers Douse Flames 7-2

By Matt NewtonApr 6, 2022
Sarah Coon, Virginia Cavaliers softball
All Sports

Virginia Softball Downs JMU 7-1, Snaps Four-Game Losing Streak

By Kathleen BoyceApr 6, 2022
Virginia Cavaliers guard Kyle Guy shoots the winning free throw shots against the Auburn Tigers in the semifinals of the 2019 men's Final Four at US Bank Stadium.
Basketball

On This Date: Kyle Guy Hits Clutch Free Throws to Lift Virginia Over Auburn in Thrilling Final Four Ending

By Matt NewtonApr 6, 2022
Amaka Agugua-Hamilton, Virginia Cavaliers women's basketball
All Sports

Coach Mox Brings Coaching Staff From Missouri State to Virginia

By Matt NewtonApr 5, 2022