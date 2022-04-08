College Basketball Transfer Portal: Top Available Forwards
With over 1,000 college basketball players currently up for grabs in the transfer portal, coaches all over the country are looking to make immediate and substantial improvements to their rosters by picking up experienced players. We're going position by position to look at the top available players in the college basketball transfer portal.
Here are the top available forwards in the transfer portal:
Norchad Omier, Arkansas State
Freshman: 6'7", 230 pounds
2021-2022: 17.9 ppg, 12.2 rpg, 1.9 bpg, 1.6 spg
Mwani Wilkinson, LSU
Sophomore: 6'5", 206 pounds
2021-2022: 4.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 0.7 bpg, 1.2 spg
Juwan Gary, Alabama
Sophomore: 6'6", 218 pounds
2021-2022: 6.5 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 0.6 bpg
Jalen Bridges, West Virginia
RS Sophomore: 6'7", 220 pounds
2021-2022: 8.4 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 1.0 spg
Johni Broome, Morehead State
Sophomore: 6'10", 235 pounds
2021-2022: 16.8 ppg, 10.5 rpg, 3.9 bpg
Josh LeBlanc Sr., UAB
Junior: 6'7", 230 pounds
2021-2022: 4.6 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 1.0 bpg
Ben Vander Plas, Ohio
RS Senior: 6'8", 232 pounds
2021-2022: 14.2 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 3.1 apg, 1.8 spg
Grant Basile, Wright State
RS Junior: 6'9", 225 pounds
2021-2022: 18.4 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 1.6 bpg
Warren Washington, Nevada
Junior: 7'0", 225 pounds
2021-2022: 10.5 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 1.2 bpg
Keylan Boone, Oklahoma State
Junior: 6'8", 200 pounds
2021-2022: 6.0 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 0.6 spg