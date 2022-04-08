Skip to main content
College Basketball Transfer Portal: Top Available Forwards

See the top available forwards in the transfer portal

Photo courtesy of Arkansas State athletics

With over 1,000 college basketball players currently up for grabs in the transfer portal, coaches all over the country are looking to make immediate and substantial improvements to their rosters by picking up experienced players. We're going position by position to look at the top available players in the college basketball transfer portal.

Here are the top available forwards in the transfer portal: 

Norchad Omier, Arkansas State

Norchad Omier, Arkansas State Red Wolves men's basketball

Freshman: 6'7", 230 pounds

2021-2022: 17.9 ppg, 12.2 rpg, 1.9 bpg, 1.6 spg

Mwani Wilkinson, LSU

Mwani Wilkinson, LSU Tigers men's basketball

Sophomore: 6'5", 206 pounds

2021-2022: 4.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 0.7 bpg, 1.2 spg

Juwan Gary, Alabama

Juwan Gary, Alabama Crimson Tide men's basketball

Sophomore: 6'6", 218 pounds

2021-2022: 6.5 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 0.6 bpg

Jalen Bridges, West Virginia

Jalen Bridges, West Virginia Mountaineers men's basketball

RS Sophomore: 6'7", 220 pounds

2021-2022: 8.4 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 1.0 spg

Johni Broome, Morehead State

Johni Broome, Morehead State Eagles men's basketball

Sophomore: 6'10", 235 pounds

2021-2022: 16.8 ppg, 10.5 rpg, 3.9 bpg

Josh LeBlanc Sr., UAB

Josh LeBlanc Sr., UAB Blazers men's basketball

Junior: 6'7", 230 pounds

2021-2022: 4.6 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 1.0 bpg

Ben Vander Plas, Ohio

Ben Vander Plas, Ohio Bobcats men's basketball

RS Senior: 6'8", 232 pounds

2021-2022: 14.2 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 3.1 apg, 1.8 spg

Grant Basile, Wright State

Grant Basile, Wright State Raiders men's basketball

RS Junior: 6'9", 225 pounds

2021-2022: 18.4 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 1.6 bpg

Warren Washington, Nevada

Warren Washington, Nevada Wolf Pack men's basketball

Junior: 7'0", 225 pounds

2021-2022: 10.5 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 1.2 bpg

Keylan Boone, Oklahoma State

Keylan Boone, Oklahoma State Cowboys men's basketball

Junior: 6'8", 200 pounds

2021-2022: 6.0 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 0.6 spg

