College Basketball Transfer Portal: Top Available Point Guards
With over 1,000 college basketball players currently up for grabs in the transfer portal, coaches all over the country are looking to make immediate and substantial improvements to their rosters by picking up experienced players. We're going position by position to look at the top available players in the college basketball transfer portal.
Here are the top available point guards in the transfer portal:
Eric Gaines, LSU
Sophomore: 6'2", 150 pounds
2021-2022: 6.0 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.9 apg, 2.1 spg
Nijel Pack, Kansas State
Sophomore: 6'0", 180 pounds
2021-2022: 17.4 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.2 apg
Andre Curbelo, Illinois
Sophomore: 6'1", 175 pounds
2021-2022: 7.5 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 3.2 apg
Adam Miller, LSU
Sophomore: 6'2", 185 pounds
2020-2021 (Illinois): 8.3 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 0.8 apg
Joe Toussaint, Iowa
Junior: 6'0", 190 pounds
2021-2022: 4.3 ppg, 3.2 apg, 1.7 rpg, 1.4 spg
Xavier Pinson, LSU
Senior: 6'2", 165 pounds
2021-2022: 9.8 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 4.8 apg, 1.9 spg
Dwon Odom, Xavier
Sophomore: 6'2", 182 pounds
2021-2022: 6.3 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 2.2 apg
Courtney Ramey, Texas
Senior: 6'3", 185 pounds
2021-2022: 9.4 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.6 apg
Jaelin Llewellyn, Princeton
Senior: 6'2", 185 pounds
2021-2022: 15.7 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 2.5 apg
Nick Honor, Clemson
Junior: 5'10", 195 pounds
2021-2022: 7.7 ppg, 1.4 rpg, 2.4 apg