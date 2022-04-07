Skip to main content
College Basketball Transfer Portal: Top Available Point Guards

Photo courtesy of Jordan Prather/USA TODAY Sports

With over 1,000 college basketball players currently up for grabs in the transfer portal, coaches all over the country are looking to make immediate and substantial improvements to their rosters by picking up experienced players. We're going position by position to look at the top available players in the college basketball transfer portal. 

Here are the top available point guards in the transfer portal: 

Eric Gaines, LSU

Eric Gaines, LSU Tigers men's basketball

Sophomore: 6'2", 150 pounds

2021-2022: 6.0 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.9 apg, 2.1 spg

Nijel Pack, Kansas State

Nijel Pack, Kansas State Wildcats men's basketball

Sophomore: 6'0", 180 pounds

2021-2022: 17.4 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.2 apg

Andre Curbelo, Illinois

Andre Curbelo, Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball

Sophomore: 6'1", 175 pounds

2021-2022: 7.5 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 3.2 apg

Adam Miller, LSU

Adam Miller, LSU Tigers men's basketball

Sophomore: 6'2", 185 pounds

2020-2021 (Illinois): 8.3 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 0.8 apg

Joe Toussaint, Iowa

Joe Toussaint, Iowa Hawkeyes men's basketball

Junior: 6'0", 190 pounds

2021-2022: 4.3 ppg, 3.2 apg, 1.7 rpg, 1.4 spg

Xavier Pinson, LSU

Xavier Pinson, LSU Tigers men's basketball

Senior: 6'2", 165 pounds

2021-2022: 9.8 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 4.8 apg, 1.9 spg

Dwon Odom, Xavier

Dwon Odom, Xavier Musketeers men's basketball

Sophomore: 6'2", 182 pounds

2021-2022: 6.3 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 2.2 apg

Courtney Ramey, Texas

Courtney Ramey, Texas Longhorns men's basketball

Senior: 6'3", 185 pounds

2021-2022: 9.4 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.6 apg

Jaelin Llewellyn, Princeton

Jaelin Llewellyn, Princeton Tigers men's basketball

Senior: 6'2", 185 pounds

2021-2022: 15.7 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 2.5 apg

Nick Honor, Clemson

Nick Honor, Clemson Tigers men's basketball

Junior: 5'10", 195 pounds

2021-2022: 7.7 ppg, 1.4 rpg, 2.4 apg

