Top 10 Returning ACC Basketball Players

The 2022-2023 college basketball season is still over four months away, but with the NBA Draft officially in the books, we can get an idea of what the rosters will look like for the upcoming season. Today, we take a crack a ranking the top ten returning men's basketball players in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Armando Bacot - North Carolina Courtesy of Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Stats: 16.3 ppg, 13.1 rpg, 56.9% FG Accolades: All-ACC First Team Isaiah Wong - Miami Courtesy of Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports Stats: 15.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 2.0 apg, 45.2% FG Accolades: All-ACC Third Team Caleb Love Courtesy of Andrew Wevers/USA TODAY Sports Stats: 15.9 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 3.6 apg, 37.1% FG, 36.0% 3PT FG Accolades: All-ACC honorable mention Jayden Gardner - Virginia Photo courtesy of Matt Riley/Virginia Athletics Communications Stats: 15.3 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 50.1% FG Accolades: All-ACC Third Team Dane Goodwin - Notre Dame Courtesy of Nell Redmond/USA TODAY Sports Stats: 13.5 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 50.4% FG, 45.8% 3PT FG Accolades: All-ACC Third Team John Hugley - Pittsburgh Courtesy of Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Stats: 14.8 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 47.1% FG Accolades: All-ACC honorable mention Terquavion Smith - NC State Stats: 16.3 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 2.1 apg, 39.8% FG, 36.9% 3PT FG Accolades: All-ACC honorable mention, ACC All-Rookie Team Matthew Cleveland - Florida State Courtesy of Melina Myers/USA TODAY Sports Stats: 11.5 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 45.2% FG Accolades: ACC Sixth Man of the Year PJ Hall Courtesy of Dawson Powers/USA TODAY Sports Stats: 15.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 1.3 bpg, 49.3% FG Accolades: All-ACC honorable mention Reece Beekman Photo courtesy of Matt Riley/Virginia Athletics Communications Stats: 8.2 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 5.1 apg, 2.1 spg, 44.9% FG Accolades: All-ACC honorable mention, All-ACC Defensive Team

Honorable mention: Makai Ashton-Langford (Boston College), DeMarr Langford Jr. (Boston College), Jeremy Roach (Duke), Caleb Mills (Florida State), Jordan Miller (Miami), RJ Davis (North Carolina), Leaky Black (North Carolina), Jamarius Burton (Pittsburgh), Joseph Girard III (Syracuse), Jesse Edwards (Syracuse), Justyn Mutts (Virginia Tech), Daivien Williamson (Wake Forest)