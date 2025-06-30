Ty Jerome Expected to Sign with Memphis Grizzlies On A Three-Year $28 Million Deal
Minutes after free agency began, Ty Jerome already has a home for the 2025-26 season as he's expected to sign with the Memphis Grizzlies on a 3 year deal with an expected pay of $28 Million according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
Jerome is set to ink the deal after a breakout season in Cleveland that saw him average 12.5 points per game, 3.4 assists, and 2.5 rebounds, showing his potential impact off the bench as he played in a career-high 70 games for the Cavaliers. In addition, Jerome shot 51.6% from the field and 43.9% from range, which are both career bests.
In round one of the NBA Playoffs, Jerome recorded three double-digit performances in the Cavaliers 4-0 sweep of the Miami Heat. Jerome's best performance was in game four, where he posted 28 points, which included a ⅝ mark from three doing so, while former Virginia teammate DeAndre Hunter scored 19 points on 6/11 shooting to help propel the Cavs to a 121-100 victory.
During the series, Jerome shot 50% from three along with dishing out 19 assists and earned a +88 plus/minus, the best in the NBA through the opening round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs and the largest margin in a series by a bench player since the stat began to be tracked in 1997.
Jerome departs Cleveland after the Cavs acquired Lonzo Ball in a trade with the Chicago Bulls and re-signed Sam Merrill, leaving little room for Jerome in what quickly became a crowded backcourt.
His move to Memphis ends his time with college teammate DeAndre Hunter who both played pivotal roles off the bench for Cleveland as they helped the Cavaliers earn the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Jerome and Hunter finished 3rd and 4th in Sixth Man of the Year voting.
At Virginia, the two proved pivotal to helping the Hoos claim a National Championship in 2019 in what became one of the greatest stories of perseverance in sports after the Cavs became the first No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16 seed the year prior.
Now in Memphis, Jerome is expected to slot behind 2x NBA All-Star Ja Morant, who averaged 23.2 points, 7.3 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game last season. Morant is flanked by Jaren Jackson Jr, Scotty Pippen Jr, Zach Edey, and recently acquired Cole Anthony. In addition, with the departure of Desmond Bane, the Grizzlies third-leading scorer, Jerome could also step more into a shooting guard role next season.
Memphis also added Washington State guard Cedric Coward in the first round, along with Javon Small and Jahmai Mashack in the second round of the NBA Draft.
In 2025, the Grizzlies earned the eighth seed in the Western Conference after defeating the Dallas Mavericks in the final play-in game before being swept 4-0 by the eventual NBA Champion Oklahoma City Thunder.
Now, with a new home, Jerome will make his move to Memphis and prepare for his Grizzlies debut.