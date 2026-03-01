Updated ACC Standings and Projected ACC Tournament Bracket Heading Into Final Week

It was a humbling day for Virginia Basketball.

UVA came into Saturday ranked No. 11 in the country and riding a nine-game winning streak, but they faced their toughest task of the season at Cameron Indoor Stadium against the No. 1 Duke Blue Devils. Duke got out to a big lead early and let their defense lead the way in what ended up being a 26-point win for them.

How did that loss change the ACC Tournament picture?

Not much for the Hoos, if they can finish strong during the last week of the season. They have a clear path to the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament if they defeat Wake Forest and Virginia Tech this week.

Here is how things look heading into the final week:

No. 1 Duke (15-1 ACC, 27-2 overall) No. 11 Virginia (13-3 ACC, 25-4 overall) RV Miami (12-4 ACC, 23-6 overall) No. 18 North Carolina (11-5 ACC, 23-6 overall) RV Clemson (11-5 ACC, 21-8 overall) NC State (10-6 ACC, 19-10 overall) No. 21 Louisville (9-7 ACC, 20-9 overall) Cal (8-8 ACC, 20-9 overall) SMU (8-8 ACC, 19-10 overall) Florida State (8-8 ACC, 15-14 overall) Stanford (7-9 ACC, 18-11 overall) Virginia Tech (7-9 ACC, 18-11 overall) Wake Forest (6-10 ACC, 15-14 overall) Syracuse (6-10 ACC, 15-14 overall) Pittsburgh (4-12 ACC, 11-18 overall) Notre Dame (4-12 ACC, 13-16 overall) Boston College (3-13 ACC, 10-19 overall) Georgia Tech (2-14 ACC, 11-18 overall)

First Round of Provisional ACC Tournament

(12) Virginia Tech vs. (13) Wake Forest

vs. (13) (10) Florida State vs. (15) Pittsburgh

vs. (15) (11) Stanford vs. (14) Syracuse

Second Round of Provisional ACC Tournament After Feb. 22

(8) Cal vs. (9) SMU

vs. (9) (12/13) Virginia Tech OR Wake Forest vs. (5) Clemson

OR vs. (5) (10/15) Florida State OR Pittsburgh vs. (7) Louisville

OR vs. (7) (11/14) Stanford OR Syracuse vs. (6) NC State

Quarterfinals of Provisional ACC Tournament After Feb. 22

(1) Duke vs. (8/9) Cal OR SMU

vs. (8/9) OR (4) North Carolina vs. (5/12/13) Clemson OR Virginia Tech OR Wake Forest

vs. (5/12/13) OR OR (2) Virginia vs. (7/10/15) Louisville OR Florida State OR Pittsburgh

vs. (7/10/15) OR OR (3) Miami vs. (6/11/14) NC State OR Stanford OR Syracuse

Virginia having a double bye is still a tremendous accomplishment in year one under Ryan Odom and they could see Duke again in the ACC Tournament championship. The Cavaliers would likely have to get through Louisville and then either Miami or NC State, but they have already beaten all of these teams this season.