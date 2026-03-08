Updated KenPom/NET Rankings For Virginia After Their Victory Over Virginia Tech

The Virginia Cavaliers' 2025-26 regular season has come to an end, and fortunately, they ended things on a high note. The Hoos clinched a 76-72 victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday, bringing their record to 27-4 overall and 15-3 in conference play.

The Cavaliers are the No. 2 seed in the ACC Tournament, trailing the Duke Blue Devils, who are unsurprisingly the No. 1 seed. With the regular season now over after Saturday's matchups, here's how the advanced rankings are looking.

Virginia Still Falls in KenPom and NET Rankings

Virginia Cavaliers forward Thijs De Ridder | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Last week, the Hoos came in at No. 18 in KenPom, but despite their latest victory, they dropped to No. 20. As for the NET rankings, Virginia was previously No. 13, but they've since fallen to No. 14. The Cavaliers now carry a 6-3 record in Quad 1, 9-1 in Quad 2, 5-0 in Quad 3 and 7-0 in Quad 4.

This certainly isn't the ideal news, but considering they have already clinched the No. 2 seed, there's little to lose here. However, now is the time to step it up on both sides of the ball and post strong performances in the ACC Tournament.

UVA Enters ACC Tournament as No. 2 Seed

Virginia Cavaliers head coach Ryan Odom | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Virginia was one of the first four teams to lock themselves into the bracket, alongside Duke (No. 1), Miami (No. 3) and North Carolina (No. 4). Following UVA's final regular season matchup, head coach Ryan Odom spoke to the Cavaliers' efforts this season, and attributed much of their success to his seniors.

"... The seniors have them set the tone for the program. We're obviously following a monster. Coach Bennett is unbelievable and the players that played for him - these guys want to be a part of that and a winning part of that. And they chose Virginia for all the right reasons. And I just congratulated them in there.15-3, second seed. We certainly wanted the first seed, but we didn't get it. 27-4 is a lot to be proud of.

It wouldn't have happened if it weren't for those five guys, right? They made the choice, and there were only two of them that knew one another, or three of them, I guess, Dallin as well, Dallin, Devin and Malik, but they all, in their own way, impacted this place and made the most of their time here, and I'm excited for what's to come for them, as we head into the conference tournament."

Virginia's regular season may be over, but there's still plenty of work to do with the ACC Tournament approaching. How far will the Cavaliers make it?