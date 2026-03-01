Virginia Drops in Latest KenPom/NET Rankings After 77–51 Loss to Duke

The Virginia Cavaliers entered their weekend matchup against the Duke Blue Devils in hopes of knocking down the No. 1 team in college basketball, but the Blue Devils proved to be the more dominant program. The Cavaliers struggled the moment they set foot on the court, unable to pressure Duke and escape their persistent defense.

Adding to the trouble was the environment, as the game was played on the Blue Devils' territory. Virginia had difficulty on both sides of the ball, ultimately walking away defeated.

The Hoos' impressive nine-game winning streak came to an abrupt end, and they were handed their third loss from an ACC opponent this year. After facing such a blowout, it was expected that they would drop in the rankings, and sure enough, they did.

Where Did UVA Land?

Virginia Cavaliers head coach Ryan Odom | Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images

Last week, the Cavaliers found themselves climbing in the KenPom and NET rankings, landing at Nos. 17 and 14, respectively. However, with this loss now permanently stamped on their resume, a drop was inevitable.

According to the updated KenPom rankings, UVA now sits at No. 17, as opposed to its previous spot at No. 14. In the NET, Virginia was bumped back to No. 14. The Cavaliers are 6-3 in Quad 1, 7-1 in Quad 2, 5-0 in Quad 3 and 7-0 in Quad 4.

Although they've fallen, the Hoos must find a way to get back up and enter their upcoming matchup against Wake Forest with confidence. This game solidified the Blue Devils at the top of the ACC, but if the Cavaliers continue losing momentum and they drop their final two games against the Demon Deacons and Virginia Tech, their chances of clinching a title will fade away.

"It's not the first time we’ve ever lost a game by a significant margin," head coach Ryan Odom stated during his postgame media appearance. "We lost to Albany one time. I was telling the team after the game, it was like 80-some to 40-something, and that team went on to do something pretty special. And so I'm not worried about one game, I'm worried about the mindset of our team, and we can't lose our confidence because we just lost to a really good basketball team.

Virginia needs to step back up and regain their prior form if it wants to finish the regular season strong. Will this loss completely throw the Hoos off track?