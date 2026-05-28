Why Next Season Will Be Virginia's Best Chance To Win A National Championship Since 2019

Next season stands out as Virginia's best opportunity to win a national championship in basketball since its unforgettable 2019 victory. It will be another year at the helm for head coach Ryan Odom, who had a splendid first year on the job. After winning 30 games a season ago, coach Odom liked the core of his roster and decided to give it another go. Key returners are Thijs De Ridder, Chance Mallory, Johann Grünloh, and Sam Lewis.

Championship caliber?

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Sam Lewis (5) shoots the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The team boasts a strong blend of seasoned veterans and promising young talent. Virginia brought back the majority of its roster from a season ago and made its focus on retention rather than adding a plethora of players from the portal. Instead, the primary focus will be on development at a high level for guys like Elijah Gertrude, Silas Barksdale, Carter Lang, and Owen Odom. Coach Odom will know what to expect from his core players, and he can lead them and help the young guys who will need to develop in his system.

Each of these players should play key roles next year, whether becoming starters or helping contribute in bench roles. Their development will play a critical role in this team having an elevated chance of winning a title.

Another reason Virginia has a good chance to win a title is that they could have a higher seed in the NCAA tournament, given how the conference is looking if they handle business.

The ACC looks like it will be very top-heavy in basketball next season, with some of the main competitors being Duke, Louisville, Miami, and North Carolina. Outside of Duke, the Cavaliers fared well in the ACC and handled business against these opponents. North Carolina will have a new head coach in Michael Malone, Louisville has one of the more expensive rosters in college basketball, and Miami will look to replicate its success in 2026.

Virginia was able to beat a lot of teams with its stout defense and ability to guard in the interior. They also played a pressure brand of basketball and never let you get comfortable bringing the ball up the court.

Defensively is another area that you can expect to help this team in its pursuit of a national championship. Against some of the best players in the sport, Virginia was able to shut down the opposing team's best player and neutralize them. You couple the defense with the offense they had last season, and they can be dangerous. Consistency will play a factor for this team, and having a consistent go-to option when things go wrong or they need to stop runs.

The final reason the Hoos have a great chance is because of the culture of the team. They want to win and play at a high level and don't mind sacrificing in order ot make it happen. We saw last year Mallory play a dominant bench role, Ugonna Onyenso dominate on the second unit on both ends of the floor, and Dallin Hall be the primary distributor and get others involved instead of themselves. That goes a long way in helping a team win games and a lot of them. Virginia has that quality that most teams don't possess, and it should pay dividends next year.

While most will overlook the Cavaliers' chances of winning a title next year, they have as good a chance as any to make a run.