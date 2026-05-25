Ranking The Five Most Important Players On The 2026-2027 Virginia Basketball Roster

Virginia is fully in offseason mode and has made a number of additions to the roster and brought back several players. Let’s take a look at the most important players on the roster for the Cavaliers' success in the 2026-2027 season.

1. Thijs De Ridder

I think this one is pretty clear-cut, especially with De Ridder being the best player on the roster for the Cavaliers. De Ridder averaged 15.6 points and 6.2 rebounds a season ago for the Cavaliers. He was a big piece that returned for the Hoos in the offseason. His play will go a long way in determining how far Virginia goes next season. De Ridder, at times, would have scoring droughts in key moments and will be the go-to guy on offense for the Hoos next year. If he can improve his three-point shooting and avoid scoring droughts, he can become one of the top players in the ACC and potentially even be ACC Player of the Year.

2. Chance Mallory

Mallory will be the starting point guard for the Cavaliers in all likelihood next season. His growth for this team will be vital. He averaged 9.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.4 assists. Mallory was known for his excellent job off the bench, running the second unit at a high level. Now, he gets the chance to be the starter and showcase how he runs the team from the opening tip. He will be a valuable part of this team, helping set up teammates, running the floor, defending, and pushing the pace. On defense, he led the team with 1.6 steals. Virginia will need that same kind of effort next year to have a chance to be good.

3. Johann Grünloh

The biggest thing with Grünloh is whether he can add to his offensive bag for the Cavaliers. That would make him more potent, and a guy who can help this team out a lot offensively. He already showed improvement last year on the defensive side of the ball and got better as the season wore on, but now they need him to be more of a guy on offense. Grünloh averaged 7.1 points and 5.2 rebounds. If he can get over 10 points per game and get his rebounds to eight plus. With de Ridder alongside him, if Grünloh can stretch the defense with a jump shot and even beyond the arc, Virginia would be much better overall.

4. Christian Harmon

Harmon could be a key transfer for the Cavaliers and a guy who makes an immediate impact. He averaged 12.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.5 assists with Arkansas State last season. Head coach Ryan Odom added Jacari White, who was a key player off the bench for the Cavaliers and made an impact with his scoring. Harmon could fill a similar role next year for Virginia. He can score the ball in bunches and make big-time shots. Virginia will need someone who can score the basketball at a high level and also defend. Harmon feels like he is that guy who can show that and be a very important piece for the Hoos next season. They will need a spark from somewhere, and hopefully, Harmon is the one who provides it.

5. Favour Ibe

It is a lot to put on a true freshman to be a significant contributor in his first season, but that may be the case for Favour Ibe. Ibe is a four-star prospect and a big proponent of the 2026 basketball recruiting class. The reason he is important is that Coach Odom chose not to bring in a veteran backup center, as he did in 2025 with the addition of Ugonna Onyenso, a move that paid dividends. Instead, he opted to go for an unproven young player with upside. That is a risky bet for Coach Odom, and whether it will pay off remains to be seen. Ibe's success could loom large, especially with the second unit.