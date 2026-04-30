Updated Starting Lineup and Rotation Projection For Virginia Basketball After First Transfer Commitment

Virginia basketball had a great first season under Ryan Odom and they are bringing back a number of key pieces from this past season's team. Thijs de Ridder, Sam Lewis, Chance Mallory, and Johann Grunloh highlight the players who are coming back, but this team is still looking to find replacements for Jacari White, Malik Thomas, Ugonna Onyenso, Dallin Hall, and Devin Tillis.

UVA got their first transfer commitment this week with UC Irvine forward Jurian Dixon committing to the program and the 38% three-point shooter has a chance to make an immediate impact.

While there are still holes to be filled on this roster, let's take a peek at the starting lineup might look like if the season started today:

Guard

Starters: Chance Mallory and Sam Lewis

Backups: Elijah Gertrude and Desmond Roberts

Getting Mallory and Lewis back is huge for the program this upcoming season and Mallory is looking to improve upon his standout freshman season. He came off the bench last season and was one of the top bench players in the conference.

Lewis was one of the top shooters on the team and he is hoping to elevate his game after a strong season with the Hoos last year.

Gertrude and Roberts were not in the rotation last season, but depending on how Odom navigates the rest of the portal, they should be playing bigger roles.

Forward

Starters: Jurian Dixon and Thijs de Ridder

Backups: Silas Barksdale and Martin Carrere

I would expect that there are going to be more additions to this position and where Dixon ends up is going to depend on what Odom does the rest of the way.

Dixon is an elite three point shooter and he is going to help replace the production that Jacari White brought to the team last season.

de Ridder was a first team All-ACC forward last season and is going to be the No. 1 option on this team next season. He had a disappointing showing in the NCAA Tournament, but I expect a strong season from de Ridder in 2026-2027.

Center

Starter: Johann Grunloh

There is not a backup center currently on the roster, highlighting an area that Odom is still needing to attack. The tandem of Grunloh and Onyenso last season was one of the top in the country and I think that he is the player that Virginia is going to have the hardest time replacing.

As you can see, there is still plenty of work to be done on this roster, but Virginia has the foundation of a potential top ten team in place.