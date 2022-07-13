Elliott, Armstrong, Jackson, Thompson to Represent Virginia at ACC Football Kickoff

Tony Elliott will be joined by Brennan Armstrong, Nick Jackson, and Keytaon Thompson at the ACC Kickoff next week in Charlotte

First-time head coach Tony Elliott will have a solid group of seasoned veterans alongside him as he makes his UVA football head coaching debut at the ACC Football Kickoff event next week in Charlotte. On Wednesday, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced the 42 student-athletes who will attend the 2022 ACC Football Kickoff, taking place July 20th and 21st at The Westin Charlotte. Tony Elliott will be joined by quarterback Brennan Armstrong, linebacker Nick Jackson, and football player Keytaon Thompson in the UVA contingent.

Each of the conference's 14 teams will bring their head coach plus three student-athletes. The ACC Network will broadcast the entire event beginning at 9am on Wednesday and Thursday.

Here is the full list of attendees for the 2022 ACC Football Kickoff:



Boston College

Head Coach Jeff Hafley

Josh DeBerry, DB, Grosse Point Park, Michigan

Zay Flowers, WR, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Phil Jurkovec, QB, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania



Clemson

Head Coach Dabo Swinney

K.J. Henry, DE, Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Jordan McFadden, OT, Spartanburg, South Carolina

DJ Uiagalelei, QB, Inland Empire, California



Duke

Head Coach Mike Elko

DeWayne Carter, DT, Pickerington, Ohio

Shaka Heyward, LB, Dacula, Georgia

Jacob Monk, OL, Clayton, North Carolina



Florida State

Head Coach Mike Norvell

Fabien Lovett, DT, Vicksburg, Mississippi

Jammie Robinson, DB, Cordele, Georgia

Jordan Travis, QB, West Palm Beach, Florida



Georgia Tech

Head Coach Geoff Collins

Dylan Leonard, TE, Milton, Georgia

Dontae Smith, RB, Spring Hill, Tennessee

Zamari Walton, DB, Melbourne, Florida



Louisville

Head Coach Scott Satterfield

Yasir Abdullah, LB, Miramar, Florida

Caleb Chandler, OG, Jefferson, Georgia

Malik Cunningham, QB, Montgomery, Alabama



Miami

Head Coach Mario Cristobal

Jahfari Harvey, DE, Port St. Lucie, Florida

Will Mallory, TE, Jacksonville, Florida

Tyler Van Dyke, QB, Glastonbury, Connecticut



North Carolina

Head Coach Mack Brown

British Brooks, RB, Gastonia, North Carolina

Josh Downs, WR, Suwanee, Georgia

Ray Vohasek, DT, McHenry, Illinois



NC State

Head Coach Dave Doeren

Devin Leary, QB, Sicklerville, New Jersey

Isaiah Moore, LB, Chester, Virginia

Drake Thomas, LB, Wake Forest, North Carolina



Pitt

Head Coach Pat Narduzzi

Deslin Alexandre, DL, Pompano Beach, Florida

SirVocea Dennis, LB, Syracuse, New York

Carter Warren, OT, Paterson, New Jersey



Syracuse

Head Coach Dino Babers

Matthew Bergeron, OL, Victoriaville, Quebec, Canada

Mikel Jones, LB, Miami, Florida

Garrett Shrader, QB, Charlotte, North Carolina



Virginia

Head Coach Tony Elliott

Brennan Armstrong, QB, Shelby, Ohio

Nick Jackson, LB, Atlanta, Georgia

Keytaon Thompson, FBP, New Orleans, Louisiana



Virginia Tech

Head Coach Brent Pry

Silas Dzansi, OL, Woodbridge, Virginia

Dax Hollifield, LB, Shelby, North Carolina

Kaleb Smith, WR, Bumpass, Virginia



Wake Forest

Head Coach Dave Clawson

Rondell Bothroyd, DL, Manchester, Connecticut

Sam Hartman, QB, Charlotte, North Carolina

Michael Jurgens, OL, Damascus, Maryland

