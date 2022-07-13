Skip to main content

Elliott, Armstrong, Jackson, Thompson to Represent Virginia at ACC Football Kickoff

Tony Elliott will be joined by Brennan Armstrong, Nick Jackson, and Keytaon Thompson at the ACC Kickoff next week in Charlotte

First-time head coach Tony Elliott will have a solid group of seasoned veterans alongside him as he makes his UVA football head coaching debut at the ACC Football Kickoff event next week in Charlotte. On Wednesday, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced the 42 student-athletes who will attend the 2022 ACC Football Kickoff, taking place July 20th and 21st at The Westin Charlotte. Tony Elliott will be joined by quarterback Brennan Armstrong, linebacker Nick Jackson, and football player Keytaon Thompson in the UVA contingent. 

Each of the conference's 14 teams will bring their head coach plus three student-athletes. The ACC Network will broadcast the entire event beginning at 9am on Wednesday and Thursday. 

Here is the full list of attendees for the 2022 ACC Football Kickoff:

Boston College
Head Coach Jeff Hafley
Josh DeBerry, DB, Grosse Point Park, Michigan
Zay Flowers, WR, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Phil Jurkovec, QB, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Clemson
Head Coach Dabo Swinney
K.J. Henry, DE, Winston-Salem, North Carolina
Jordan McFadden, OT, Spartanburg, South Carolina
DJ Uiagalelei, QB, Inland Empire, California

Duke
Head Coach Mike Elko
DeWayne Carter, DT, Pickerington, Ohio
Shaka Heyward, LB, Dacula, Georgia
Jacob Monk, OL, Clayton, North Carolina

Florida State
Head Coach Mike Norvell
Fabien Lovett, DT, Vicksburg, Mississippi
Jammie Robinson, DB, Cordele, Georgia
Jordan Travis, QB, West Palm Beach, Florida

Georgia Tech
Head Coach Geoff Collins
Dylan Leonard, TE, Milton, Georgia
Dontae Smith, RB, Spring Hill, Tennessee
Zamari Walton, DB, Melbourne, Florida

Louisville
Head Coach Scott Satterfield
Yasir Abdullah, LB, Miramar, Florida
Caleb Chandler, OG, Jefferson, Georgia
Malik Cunningham, QB, Montgomery, Alabama

Miami
Head Coach Mario Cristobal
Jahfari Harvey, DE, Port St. Lucie, Florida
Will Mallory, TE, Jacksonville, Florida
Tyler Van Dyke, QB, Glastonbury, Connecticut

North Carolina
Head Coach Mack Brown
British Brooks, RB, Gastonia, North Carolina
Josh Downs, WR, Suwanee, Georgia
Ray Vohasek, DT, McHenry, Illinois

NC State
Head Coach Dave Doeren
Devin Leary, QB, Sicklerville, New Jersey
Isaiah Moore, LB, Chester, Virginia
Drake Thomas, LB, Wake Forest, North Carolina

Pitt
Head Coach Pat Narduzzi
Deslin Alexandre, DL, Pompano Beach, Florida
SirVocea Dennis, LB, Syracuse, New York
Carter Warren, OT, Paterson, New Jersey

Syracuse
Head Coach Dino Babers
Matthew Bergeron, OL, Victoriaville, Quebec, Canada
Mikel Jones, LB, Miami, Florida
Garrett Shrader, QB, Charlotte, North Carolina

Virginia
Head Coach Tony Elliott
Brennan Armstrong, QB, Shelby, Ohio
Nick Jackson, LB, Atlanta, Georgia
Keytaon Thompson, FBP, New Orleans, Louisiana

Virginia Tech
Head Coach Brent Pry
Silas Dzansi, OL, Woodbridge, Virginia
Dax Hollifield, LB, Shelby, North Carolina
Kaleb Smith, WR, Bumpass, Virginia

Wake Forest
Head Coach Dave Clawson
Rondell Bothroyd, DL, Manchester, Connecticut
Sam Hartman, QB, Charlotte, North Carolina
Michael Jurgens, OL, Damascus, Maryland

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter
Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Coastal Carolina Pitcher Nick Parker Transfers to Virginia Baseball

Ranking Virginia's 2022 Football Games From Least to Most Difficult

Virginia Basketball to Host Monmouth as Part of Non-Conference Schedule

Trey Murphy Drops 30 Points in NBA Summer League

WATCH: Alex Tappen Throws Batting Practice for Kadin Shedrick

UVA's Taine Murray to Play for New Zealand in FIBA Asia Cup

UVA Women's Basketball Draws Penn State in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Nick Parker, Coastal Carolina Chanticleers baseball
Baseball

Coastal Carolina Pitcher Nick Parker Transfers to Virginia Baseball

By Matt Newton52 minutes ago
Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Billy Kemp IV (4) reacts with wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (3) and quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) after catching a touchdown pass near the end of the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium.
Football

Ranking Virginia's 2022 Football Games From Least to Most Difficult

By Matt Newton15 hours ago
Virginia Cavaliers guard Armaan Franklin (4) dribbles against Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Prudential Center.
Basketball

Virginia Basketball to Host Monmouth as Part of Non-Conference Schedule

By Matt Newton22 hours ago
Trey Murphy, New Orleans Pelicans Summer League
Basketball

Trey Murphy Drops 30 Points in NBA Summer League

By Matt NewtonJul 12, 2022
Kadin Shedrick and Alex Tappen
Basketball

WATCH: Alex Tappen Throws Batting Practice for Kadin Shedrick

By Matt NewtonJul 11, 2022
Taine Murray, New Zealand Tall Blacks basketball
Basketball

UVA's Taine Murray to Play for New Zealand in FIBA Asia Cup

By Matt NewtonJul 11, 2022
Camryn Taylor and Taylor Valladay, Virginia Cavaliers women's basketball
All Sports

UVA Women's Basketball Draws Penn State in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

By Matt NewtonJul 11, 2022
TJ Power basketball
Basketball

UVA Basketball Target TJ Power Shines at EYBL Kansas City

By Matt NewtonJul 10, 2022