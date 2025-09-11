UVA Head Coach Ryan Odom Hints At New Uniforms For the Upcoming Season
The 2025-2026 basketball season for Virginia is still weeks away, but the anticipation has been building for Ryan Odom's first season in Charlottesville. Odom has brought in a talented transfer class and should have this team in the thick of the ACC race.
They also sound like they are going to have new uniforms for the season.
New Uniforms on the way?
According to Odom, Virginia has not one, not two, but three new uniforms on the way for the upcoming season:
"Yeah. So we're a Nike elite team, right? So we'll always have the two, I don't know about always, but we'll have two that are created by Nike. And so we don't really have a choice in the way that one's designed. That's a Nike thing. And so we did add, I am definitely a gear guy. We have added, you know, three new uniforms in addition to the two that, you know, we will always have. And so, can't tell you what they look like, can't give you all that information just yet, but I'm sure there'll be some sort of, you know, release at some point. They aren't here yet, number one, so we can't release it anyway."
It will be interesting to see what kind of uniforms the Cavaliers have for the upcoming season, but this is something that should have UVA fans excited.
Odom has learned lessons from rebuilds
Odom is not necessarily rebuilding Virginia, but reloading it to get it back to where it should be and that is contending in the ACC. When talking with the media yesterday, a big emphasis he had was the lessons he had learned at Utah State and VCU, and how they will translate into turning around UVA:
"Yeah, I mean, I think each stop's been a little bit different. You know, I think you think about Utah State, you know, we had a core group of guys that were back, right, and that understood Utah State. They understood the expectations, you know, in terms of competing for championships
they just won a championship two years prior,some of these guys and we're part of that team and so we had that built -in you know leadership and then so then it was just about putting in you know putting the pieces together and we brought two of our own guys you know from you and BC there and so there was a natural you know connection and it was really about merging two different worlds. VCU was similar.
We brought Max and Sean, you know, from Utah State over to VCU and then, you know, it was about, again, merging, merging two worlds. This one's been a lot different. We have a totally new collection of guys. Certainly, we have a few, you know, that that were here last year, but didn't didn't really participate in terms of gameplay and so that from that perspective it's been it's been more of a challenge but you know what we used the summer for this year was it was really just to you know not put them in a box it really we wanted to allow them to play free of fear of failure show us what you can do in a lot of ways and and not really dictate you know exactly what we want you to do each and every day because I think if you begin to put them in roles right away initially and you come in with these preconceived notions of how you think they should play you might miss something and so we really focused on hey let's let's be in the gym together let's really focus on connecting with one another and really connect each one of you to this place and I think I think the guys did a really good job you know overall with that you know this this particular summer so to answer your question not not a ton of similarities you know between the other spots."
Odom has the system in place and the talent to win right away. Let's see what the season brings.