Four-Star Recruit Ryan Dunn Commits to Virginia

Dunn joins Isaac Traudt, Isaac McKneely, and Leon Bond in one of the most talented recruiting classes in UVA basketball history.

Tony Bennett does it again.

Four-star basketball recruit Ryan Dunn announced his commitment to Virginia on Saturday at the Eleve11 Hoops New York Top 100 event in Long Island.

Dunn, a 6’6” small forward from the Perkiomen School in Freeport, New York, chose Virginia over offers from Minnesota, Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Maryland, Boston College, and Georgetown.

"I think throughout the process there were signs that I had that kinda pulled me to Virginia," Dunn said in a first-person piece on why he committed to Virginia. "There culture was big for me; I liked everything about it, so that was a big plus for them! I loved everything about the visit; the facilities, the people and then I got really close with Coach (Tony) Bennett and the staff."

Tony Bennett offered Ryan Dunn after seeing him play in Atlantic City in July. UVA was one of several major schools to offer Dunn during a summer in which his recruiting stock skyrocketed.

In 247Sports’ recently updated recruiting rankings, Dunn jumped 40 spots from No. 148 to No. 108 nationally in the class of 2022. He is ranked as the fourth-best player from the state of New York and is the 28th-ranked small forward in his class.

Dunn put Virginia in his top eight schools on August 18th and made an official visit to UVA last weekend.

“I heard from people that Virginia was a really nice campus, and it was really nice,” Dunn said following his visit last weekend. “The facilities are great. Having a chance to meet all the team and the coaches was really cool. They’re awesome people.”

“Talking to Coach Bennett and getting to see the campus, it gave me a good eye of what Virginia is all about,” Dunn added. “Just to understand their program and culture.”

Dunn joins a loaded 2022 recruiting class for the UVA men’s basketball program which includes three other four-star recruits: Leon Bond, Isaac McKneely, and Isaac Traudt.

Virginia’s 2022 recruiting class is now top-three in the nation and could be the highest-ranked recruiting class in program history.

Welcome to Charlottesville, Ryan Dunn.

