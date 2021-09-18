The Ryan Dunn Blog: This is Why I Chose Virginia...

Ryan Dunn was one of the hottest prospects on the adidas 3SSB circuit this past summer, with consistent strong showings while running with the NY Jayhawks. On Saturday, Dunn picked Virginia over Pittsburgh, Oklahoma State, Georgetown, Boston College, Minnesota, Maryland and South Carolina. He wrote an exclusive blog with Sports Illustrated breaking down his thought process behind the decision.

What’s going on everybody, it’s Ryan Dunn and I’m excited to say that I’m officially committed to the University of Virginia! I can’t wait to get down there next fall and get right to work pursuing a national championship!

I think throughout the process there were signs that I had that kinda pulled me to Virginia. There culture was big for me; I liked everything about it, so that was a big plus for them! I loved everything about the visit; the facilities, the people and then I got really close with Coach (Tony) Bennett and the staff.

I felt comfortable with him the more that I talked to him, and I feel like we really connected throughout the process.

It was a super tough decision because I was really high on Pitt too!

Coach (Jeff) Capel is such a great guy and his whole staff, but, in the end, I just felt like Virginia was the place for me.

I actually told them I was coming on my visit.

We did the tours and all of that and at the end of the visit they just sat me down and kinda reiterated how bad they wanted me there. But they were cool, Coach Bennett said go on your visits and do what you’ve gotta do, but he let me know how bad they wanted me.

I looked at my parents and said, “I think I’m done with my visits,” and then I just committed!

I just knew that Virginia was the place for me, and I didn’t want to wait.

Coach Bennett was just really excited! He texted me the next day and said he’d been smiling all morning. The whole staff was excited, and it just reinforced that I’d made the right decision.

With me being a taller guard, they want to use me the way they used De’Andre Hunter and Malcolm Brogdon, just using my size and skill set to create for myself and my teammates and play lockdown defense.

I may try and talk to some other guys eventually to try and get them to come with me, but, right now, I’m just gonna breathe and enjoy it.

It was tough to call all of the coaches and tell them I wasn’t coming. I’d built strong bonds and those guys were basically my friends, so it was tough.

At the end of the day, they understood and respected it.

Now that I’ve got it out of the way I’ll probably celebrate by going out to eat with my parents or something.

OK, I’ve gotta get going, I just wanted to give you guys a look into what my thought process was with this decision.

Again, I’m just excited to be a part of the family and I can’t wait to get down there next year and get to work!

Go Hoos!

