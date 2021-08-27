August 27, 2021
Virginia Set to Play Georgia in the 2021 Legends Classic

UVA will face former Cavalier Jabri Abdur-Rahim and the Bulldogs in the Legends Classic on November 22nd.
UVA will face former Cavalier Jabri Abdur-Rahim and the Bulldogs in the Legends Classic on November 22nd.

The 2021 Legends Classic bracket and matchups were announced on Friday and the Virginia Cavaliers will face the Georgia Bulldogs in the first round.

UVA will face Jabri Abdur-Rahim, a former top-40 recruit who transferred from Virginia in April after seeing limited minutes in his first and only season with the Hoos in 2020-21. Abdur-Rahim was still in the process of recovering from a serious foot injury suffered in his senior year of high school when he arrived in Charlottesville and struggled to get playing time for Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers last season. Abdur-Rahim entered the transfer portal shortly following the end of the season and announced he was transferring to Tom Crean and the Georgia Bulldogs on April 12th.

Virginia will face Georgia (SEC) at 7pm on November 22nd at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU. Providence (Big East) and Northwestern (Big Ten) will face off in the other semifinal.

The Cavaliers and Bulldogs have played each other just one time, a 87-54 Virginia victory in December of 1987. Georgia turned in a 14-12 overall record last year and lost to Missouri in the SEC Tournament to end the season.

If UVA defeats Georgia, the Hoos will play the winner of Providence and Northwestern in the championship game at 7:30pm on November 23rd on ESPN2. If Virginia loses its first game, the Cavaliers will face the loser of the other semifinal in the 3rd place game at 5pm on November 23rd on ESPN2.

2021 Legends Classic Bracket
Basketball

