Virginia Basketball Announces Conference Schedule
This afternoon, the ACC announced its 2025-2026 conference schedule.
Virginia will play 18 ACC regular-season games, including nine contests at John Paul Jones Arena.
The 18-game schedule for 2025-26 features two games (home and away) against Virginia Tech and NC State. The remaining 14 conference games consist of seven home-only opponents and seven away-only opponents. Virginia will not play Clemson in the ACC regular season. Finalized dates, tipoff times and TV designations will be announced at a later date.
The top 15 teams in the final league standings will compete in the 2026 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament March 10-14 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
Conference Slate
The Cavaliers’ home ACC schedule includes contests against Cal (Jan. 6/7), Stanford (Jan. 10), North Carolina (Jan. 24), Pitt (Feb. 3/4), Syracuse (Feb. 7), Miami (Feb. 21), NC State (Feb. 24), Wake Forest (March 3/4) and Virginia Tech (March 7).
Virginia’s road schedule consists of games at Virginia Tech (Dec. 30/31), NC State (Jan. 3), Louisville (Jan. 13/14), SMU (Jan. 17), Notre Dame (Jan. 27/28), Boston College (Jan. 31), Florida State (Feb. 10/11), Georgia Tech (Feb. 17/18) and Duke (Feb. 28).
As previously announced, Virginia will host Villanova in an exhibition contest on Friday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. at JPJ
What about the non-conference slate?
The Cavaliers’ non-conference home schedule is highlighted by a Dec. 20 contest vs. former ACC rival Maryland at JPJ. UVA also hosts Rider (Nov. 3), NC Central (Nov. 7), Hampton (Nov. 11), Marshall (Nov. 15), Queens (Nov. 28), Maryland Eastern Shore (Dec. 9) and American (Dec. 22).
UVA battles Northwestern (Nov. 21) and Butler (Nov. 23) at the Greenbrier Tip-Off in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. The Cavaliers play Dayton (Dec. 6) and Ohio State (Feb. 14) in neutral-site contests in Charlotte and Nashville, respectively. The Cavaliers travel to Texas (Dec. 3) for an ACC/SEC Challenge game.
Virginia and Ohio State will meet for the seventh all-time meeting, with the series currently tied 3-3. Ohio State captured the first three games in the series, including matchups in 1931, 1932, and 1980, while Virginia’s victories came in 1981, 2015 and 2016. In the most recent meeting, Virginia rallied from a 16-point deficit to defeat the Buckeyes 63–61 in Charlottesville. That win followed a 64-58 Virginia road victory in 2015. Both matchups were part of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.
“We are excited for the challenge of playing a highly-competitive nonconference game against a program like Ohio State,” UVA Dean and Markel Families Men’s Head Basketball Coach Ryan Odom said. “The matchup will test us in the midst of our conference schedule and help prepare us for the postseason. Playing in a premier venue, in a vibrant city, also creates an exciting experience for our fans.”
The Nashville Hoops Showdown is part of Intersport’s expanding lineup of neutral-site college basketball showcases hosted in destination cities. The event highlights Nashville’s growing reputation as a premier sports and entertainment hub, offering fans the opportunity to experience high-level college basketball in one of the country’s most vibrant settings.