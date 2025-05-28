Virginia Basketball Announces Its ACC Opponents For the 2025-2026 Season
While the 2025-2026 Basketball season is still months away for the Virginia Cavaliers, their ACC opponents for next season were revealed today:
UVA will play 18 ACC regular-season games, including nine contests at John Paul Jones Arena.
The 18-game schedule for 2025-26 features two games (home and away) against Virginia Tech and NC State. The remaining 14 conference games consist of seven home-only opponents and seven away-only opponents.
Dates, times and television designations will be announced at a later date.
ACC Home Schedule
The Cavaliers’ home ACC schedule includes contests against California, Miami, North Carolina, NC State, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Syracuse, Wake Forest and Virginia Tech.
ACC Road Schedule
Virginia’s road schedule consists of games at Boston College, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, NC State, Notre Dame, SMU, and Virginia Tech.
With the new 18-game model, Virginia will not play Clemson as part of the conference schedule.
This is going to be the first season under new head coach Ryan Odom, who will look to lead Virginia back to the top of the ACC.
Odom spent the last two seasons at VCU, leading the Rams to a 52-21 record and an appearance in the 2025 NCAA Championships. VCU won the 2025 Atlantic-10 Tournament and shared the A-10 regular-season championship.
Virginia is Odom’s fifth stint as a collegiate head coach. Over the past 10 seasons he has compiled a career record of 222-127, including stops at Utah State (2021-23), UMBC (2017-2021), Lenoir-Rhyne (2016) and Charlotte (2015, interim head coach). As he did at VCU, Odom led his Utah State and UMBC teams to the NCAA Tournament during the second season at those schools.
In 2018 at UMBC, Odom coached the Retrievers to a stunning upset against Virginia in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Charlotte, marking the first time a No. 16 seed defeated a No. 1 seed in the event’s history.