Virginia Retains Position In The Latest AP Poll Rankings

Virginia remains No.24 in the latest AP Poll. A little bit of the surprise in the newest rankings is that the Florida Gators remain ahead of Virginia despite a 6-4 record. The Gators have lost three of their last five games to TCU, Duke, and UCONN. Yes, No.4 Duke, No.5 UCONN are good teams, but they have struggled to get a notable win or even a ranked win in 2025.

In terms of ACC opponents ranked ahead of Virginia, the remaining ones are Duke, Louisville, and North Carolina. The Hoos have been on a nine-day break and will be back in action on Saturday against Maryland after an 11-day break.

Virginia picked up two wins about a week ago over Dayton and MD Eastern. Their most recent time out was an 84-60 victory over MD Eastern. They started red hot from the point range, making 11 threes in the first half of the game. The second half would be a different story as MD Eastern made it tough for the Cavs to shoot on the perimeter. However, Virginia did a good job of sharing the basketball and finding the open man. The Hoos finished with 16 assists on 30 made baskets. Their ability to share the basketball and create open looks has led to their improvement this season and one of the better offenses in the country.

"I mean, I think offensively, you know, we pass. I think that's the biggest thing right now, and we have multiple options, guys that can shoot, guys that can drive. I think we're getting more stingy on defense, you know, I think that's an area that we're continuing to try to improve each and every practice and game. And the guys understand that we have to have both to be successful in our conference. We're going to be facing some stiff competition, and really good individual players, who are all well coached and, you know, we're going to have to step up, you know, and as we get to conference play,” said head coach Ryan Odom.

Virginia will close out its nonconference slate on Monday against American University. They will then have another nine-day layoff until they are back in action on the court. Despite not moving in the rankings, Virginia has continued to impress and has a Net Ranking at No.21 in the country. They are 1-1 in Quad 1, 2-0 in Quad 2, 1-0 in Quad 3, and 5-0 in Quad 4. They will have a chance to add to their resume when they begin ACC play in a few weeks. It is looking highly possible that the Hoos will go into conference play with just one loss on the season.



