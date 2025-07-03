Virginia Basketball Makes the Final Eight For North Carolina's No. 1 Prospect
Ryan Odom and his staff are looking to make plenty of noise in the class of 2026, and while they have yet to get a commitment, they are in the hunt for plenty of top prospects, including 6'7 forward Cole Cloer. Cloer is a four-star prospect who plays at Caldwell Academy in Greensboro, NC, and today, he trimmed his list of schools to eight, and UVA was among the schools that made the cut.
The other finalists include NC State, UConn, Louisville, North Carolina, Indiana, Florida, and Alabama.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Cloer is the No. 32 player in the country, the No. 15 small forward, and the No. 1 player in the state of North Carolina. He reportedly has official visits set up in the fall to defending national champion Florida and Alabama.
That is not the only good news of the week for Virginia when it comes to the recruiting front.
Earlier this week, On3 Sports reporter Joe Tipton reported that UVA is going to host four-star forward Billy White III, who plays at Veterans Memorial High School in Texas. White will be in for an official visit, and it will be a great opportunity for Odom and his staff to make an impression on the young recruit.
According to 247Sports, White is the No. 33 player in the country, the No. 14 small forward in the country, and the No. 5 player in the state of Texas. The 6'8 195 forward reportedly has official visits lined up to SMU, Oklahoma State, TCU, LSU, and Maryland. Keep an eye on this recruitment going forward.
UVA has been busy setting up visits for 2026 prospects and offering high-level prospects in the 2027 class.
A couple of weeks ago, 2026 five-star point guard Dylan Mingo, who plays at Long Island Lutheran in Glen Head, NY, got an offer from UVA. Mingo is one of the top players in the country according to the 247Sports Composite, which has him ranked as the No. 8 player in the country, the No. 4 combo guard in the country, and the No. 1 player in the state of New York.
Mingo is going to be one of the most highly-coveted players in the entire class and already has offers from Alabama, Cincinnati, Florida State, Illinois, North Carolina, Texas, Washington, Virginia Tech, UConn, Ole Miss, and St. John's, among others. This is going to be a recruitment to watch going forward.
After reeling in an elite transfer class, Odom is hoping to land young prospects that will get Virginia back to the level they were under Tony Bennett. He is after some of the best players in the 2026 class, and that is the way that it should be.