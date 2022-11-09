Skip to main content

Virginia Basketball Offers Four-Star Center in the Class of 2024

The Cavaliers have jumped into the mix for one of the top centers in the nation in the recruiting class of 2024

Virginia has jumped in the mix for one of the top centers in the recruiting class of 2024. 

Four-star Thomas Sorber announced on Tuesday night that he has picked up an offer from UVA. 

A 6'9", 250-pound center out of Archbishop Ryan in Philadelphia, Sorber is rated a four-star on multiple recruiting sites, including ESPN, which has Sorber ranked as the No. 52 overall prospect in the class of 2024, the No. 9 center in the nation, and the No. 2 player in Pennsylvania. 

Sorber has seen his recruitment take off in recent months and he now holds offers from several major conference programs, including Maryland, Syracuse, Seton Hall, Virginia Tech, Providence, Pittsburgh, Penn State, Georgetown, Mississippi State, and St. John's. Now, Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers are joining the list, hoping to find their center of the future.

Virginia now has active offers out to ten players in the recruiting class of 2024:

PF Jarin Stevenson (Pittsboro, NC)
CG Jaeden Mustaf (Matthews, NC)
SG Jayden "Juke" Harris (Salisbury, NC)
SF Caleb Williams (Washington D.C.)
SF Isaiah Abraham (Warrenton, VA)
SG Rakease Passmore (Asheville, NC)
SF Kon Knueppel (Milwaukee, WI)
PG Daniel Freitag (Minneapolis, MN)
PG Travis Perry (Eddyville, KY)
C Thomas Sorber (Philadelphia, PA)

