Virginia Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker: Additions, Departures & Updated Roster for 2026-27

The 2025-2026 college basktball season is now in the books and with Michigan winning the national championship, teams are now going to be trying to build teams good enough to be where the Wolverines currently are and that is on top of the sport.

There is not going to be any waiting either. The transfer portal is now open and programs can begin to build their rosters for next season.

Virginia used the transfer portal heavily last offseason and it resulted in the Cavaliers making the NCAA Tournament and advancing to the second round. If Odom can utilize the portal as well as he did last offseason, Virginia should be well positioned to make another run at the ACC Championship.

Let's break down where things stand for UVA as the portal opens.

Additions

Departures

While not losing them in the transfer portal, Virginia is going to be losing Dallin Hall, Malik Thomas, Jacari White, Devin Tillis. and Ugonna Onyenso due to no more eligibility. Hall and Thomas were starters, while the other three (especially White and Onyenso) were the top bench options for Virginia.

White was one of the best three point shooters in the country while Oneynso was one of the top shot blockers in the country. They are not going to be easy to replace and Odom is going to have to make more smart portal additions.

2026-2027 Roster

There has already been great news for UVA for its roster for next season.

Just yesterday, guard Chance Mallory, forward Thijs De Ridder, and center Johann Grunloh have all announced that they are coming back to Charlottesville. Mallory was one of the top freshmen guards in the ACC, De Ridder was a first team All-ACC forward and All-Rookie forward, and Grunloh flashed high-level two-way ability as a shot blocker and three poiint shooter in his first season.

Sam Lewis is another starter for UVA who is eligible to return, but as of this writing, he has not announced his plans for next season.

Virginia has work to do to fill out its roster and there is a lot of talent in the portal that could help fill those holes that UVA has. Odom knocked it out of the park last season with his evaluations in the portal and is a proven winner. The next couple of weeks are going to be crucial for this program as they look to build upon the promise that was shown this past season.

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