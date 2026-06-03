Virginia basketball lands talented 2027 international recruit Mahamadou Landoure

In the first season under Coach Ryan Odom, an important theme emerged for Virginia men’s basketball — elite frontcourt play. Thijs De Ridder, Johann Grunloh and Ugonna Onyenso formed a formidable frontcourt trio that the Cavaliers heavily relied upon.

So, in the 2027 recruiting class, Odom signed big man Mahamadou Landoure — coincidentally, another international recruit like the aforementioned trio.

Virginia lands a top international big man commit in the class of ‘27, landing Mahamadou Landoure out of the NBA Academy



The former Real Madrid product stands at 6’10, 260 lbs and just turned 17 years old in May. Will be playing for Bridgetown Academy next season pic.twitter.com/LWIQk5mK14 — nbadraftpoint (@nbadraftpoint) June 2, 2026

Landoure is well-traveled, hailing from Mali but also working with NBA Academy Africa plus playing in Spain and Tanzania. For his 2026-27 senior season, Landoure will be heading stateside to play at Bridgton Academy up in Maine. His laundry list of international experience is impressive — several NBA players have hit Ibe’s stops, including Luka Doncic through his time at Real Madrid in Spain.

Checking in at 6-foot-11 and 260 pounds, Landoure is a mauler in the paint with exceptional rebounding capabilities and aggressiveness down low. He also has passing capabilities and a developing touch as a shooter, which Odom and his staff could maximize. Landoure could fit into a role similar to Onyenso, or perhaps develop into something more.

Landoure joins incoming freshman Favour Ibe as part of the future core in Odom’s frontcourt — another coincidence, Ibe, at 7-foot-1, is from Nigeria. Landoure is about 30 pounds heavier though, and he plays with some serious muscle.

Odom has often utilized the international pool to Virginia’s benefit, bringing on De Ridder, Grunloh, Onyenso — an NBA Africa Academy alum like Landoure — Martin Carrere, Ibe and now Landoure. The latest international addition could stand out as one of that group’s better Cavaliers, given that scouts and pundits have been interested in his abilities for several years.

Even though he will have accrued valuable playing experience in several countries, Landoure just turned 17 years old in May. He could have a very bright future donning an orange and blue uniform.

Looking ahead to this season, Virginia is expected to be one of the top contenders in the ACC. They are returning De Ridder, Grunloh, Sam Lewis, Chance Mallory, Silas Barksdale, and Elijah Gertrude and will be one of the most cohesive teams in the country as well as one of the best defensive teams, much like last season. They will be hoping to improve upon last season though and make a deep NCAA Tournament run.

Virginia has had a great run of success over the past year with international recruits and no reason to think that is going to change with the addition of Landoure.