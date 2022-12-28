Virginia Basketball vs. Albany | Scores and Live Updates

The Virginia Cavaliers (8-2, 1-1 ACC) host the Albany Great Danes (5-9, 0-0 America East) in the final non-conference game of the regular season on Wednesday night at John Paul Jones Arena. Follow along with play-by-play, score updates, and live analysis for the game below.

The page will be updated at each media timeout. Most recent updates will be at the top of the article. Refresh the page for updates.

Virginia starters: Kihei Clark, Armaan Franklin, Isaac McKneely, Jayden Gardner, Ben Vander Plas

Albany starters: Sarju Patel, Marcus Jackson, Gerald Drumgoole Jr., Trey Hutcheson, Jonathan Beagle