Virginia Basketball vs NC Central: Final Score Predictions for Tonight’s Matchup
After the Virginia Cavaliers walked away with a stunning 87-53 victory over Rider on Nov. 3, there is a great deal of confidence surrounding the Ryan Odom era and UVA's future under his leadership.
This year, the new and improved Cavaliers appear ready to shine. There were few returning players this year, forcing nearly the entire program to be revamped. Couple that with a new coach, and this could have easily taken a sour turn early on. However, it looks like UVA has taken advantage of this fresh opportunity and is using the fresh eyes to learn and develop together on the court.
This will be the third meeting in program history between Virginia and NC Central. Their last matchup took place in December of 2023, and UVA came out on top 77-47. The Cavaliers also won the year prior with a score of 73-61, both matchups taking place at John Paul Jones Arena.
UVA is looking to defend its title at home once again, but it's likely that tonight's outcome will largely depend on one of Virginia's international stars.
Thijs De Ridder Looks to Build on Stellar Debut
During Virginia's last matchup — the first of the regular season — freshman forward Thijs De Ridder of Belgium was the star of the show, posting an impressive 21 points and 10 rebounds over the course of the night. Having recorded these numbers, he became the first player to record a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double in a UVA debut since 1998, when Chris Williams nailed the feat, per Virginia Sports.
"I think he's, he's growing into it, you know, quite honestly, I mean, on his team overseas, you know, he was not the go to guy, and so that's, you know, new for him and and certainly in this particular game, we felt it was important in the first half to establish that and try to get him the ball as much as we could, because they were going to be in that zone, and we wanted to try to establish him down low. And he did a really nice job of when they didn't double scoring, getting fouled, when they did double, getting it out. And we got some quality looks, you know, from that. And so I was impressed, you know, with his overall game."
Considering his performance right off the bat, it's likely that he will become one of UVA's biggest X Factors this season, but more specifically, for the outcome of tonight's matchup. Will he be able to continue driving up his momentum and help Virginia extend its record to 2-0?
Final Score: UVA 89, NC Central 60