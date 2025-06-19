Virginia Extends Offer To 2026 Five-Star Point Guard Dylan Mingo
Virginia Basketball has been busy evaluating and sending out offers to prospects this weekend. The latest one is a really big one. Today, Virginia offered 2026 five-star point guard Dylan Mingo, who plays at Long Island Lutheran in Glen Head, NY. Mingo is one of the top players in the country according to the 247Sports Composite, which has him ranked as the No. 8 player in the country, the No. 4 combo guard in the country, and the No. 1 player in the state of New York.
Mingo is going to be one of the most highly-coveted players in the entire class and already has offers from Alabama, Cincinnati, Florida State, Illinois, North Carolina, Texas, Washington, Virginia Tech, UConn, Ole Miss, and St. John's, among others. This is going to be a recruitment to watch going forward.
This is not the only noteworthy development this week for Virginia Basketball in the 2026 class.
Ryan Odom and Virginia do not have a commitment in the 2026 recruiting class, but could be on the way to change that. According to Joe Tipton at On3 Sports, Virginia is going to get an official visit from four-star guard Bo Ogden, a top 50 player in the class of 2026.
According to 247Sports, Ogden (6'5 180 LBS) is the No. 50 player in the country, the No. 20 small forward in the country, and the No. 6 player in the state of Texas. Ogden plays at St. Michael's Catholic and has offers from Purdue, Providence, SMU, Texas, and Stanford, Tennessee, among others.
Let's see where this official visit goes and if Odom and his staff can make a big splash in the 2026 class.
An area where Odom and his staff are starting to make headway is on the class of 2027. Two of the elite players in the class are forward Marcus Spears Jr (Dynamic Prep, TX) and point guard Nasir Anderson (Norcross, GA) and they both heard from Virginia this week.
Spears is going to be one of the most highly-coveted players in the entire class. Per the 247Sports Composite, Spears Jr is ranked as the No. 8 player in the country, the No. 3 power forward in the country, and the No. 2 player in the state of Texas. He has offers from LSU, Indiana, Miami, Oklahoma State, SMU, Tennessee, Texas, and Kentucky. The 6'7 180 LBS forward is a dynamic talent who would instanly lift whatever program he opts to attend.
Anderson is a player who is starting to get a lot more attention and it is well deserved. He is a shifty guard who can run an offense well and does a tremendous job at setting up his teammates. Per 247Sports, he is the No. 40 player in the country, the No. 9 point guard in the country, and the No. 4 player in the state of Georgia. He has offers from Georgia, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Missouri, and Georgia State.
The 2027 class is still a ways away from really taking shape, but Virginia is going to be doing whatever it can to get into contention for some of the best players in the class.