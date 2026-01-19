Virginia Head Coach Ryan Odom Talks Honoring Former Cavaliers Legendary Coach Tony Bennett And Their Relationship

It is a big weekend for the Virginia Cavaliers who will host rival North Carolina and also honor its former legendary head basketball coach Tony Bennett who was a head coach for the Cavaliers for 15 seasons. He brought the program its first ever national championship in 2019, six ACC regular season titles, two ACC tournament championships, and compiled a 364-136 record during his tenure. He also made the NCAA tournament 10 of the 15 season as head coach. His teams were known for its strong defenses and ability to cause havoc on the hardwood. Coach Bennett is being honored on Saturday by Virginia and the home court donned John Paul Jones Arena will be named after Bennett in a ceremony.

The University of Virginia will officially dedicate the John Paul Jones Arena court in honor of former Dean and Markel Families Men’s Head Basketball Coach Tony Bennett in a pre-game ceremony on Saturday, Jan. 24.



🔹⚔️🔸#GoHoos — Virginia Men's Basketball (@UVAMensHoops) January 16, 2026

It is a huge honor for Bennett as they celebrate all of his accomplishments and what he meant to Charlottesville. Current head coach Ryan Odom talked about honoring Benett.

“I think it's going to be a tremendous environment. We're so excited for Coach Bennett and his family, the impact that he's made, certainly on the players that he coached and the staff that worked so hard to put Virginia basketball in such a great position nationally to win a national championship. The impact that he and Laurel and his family have had on the students at Virginia, the community here, the impact that they continue to have on the community here is just really special. I know we're all thankful to be a part of it, and we're excited to be able to celebrate with them on Saturday,” said Odom.

Coach Odom replace Bennett after he retired and has led the Hoos back into the national spotlight and a 16-2 record while being ranked the No.14 team in the country. The relationship with Odom and Bennett is strong.

“I mean, he texted me after the Louisville game, you know, the other day. And certainly I always want his advice. He knows this place and this program and the ACC better than me. I know he's been very supportive, you know, of the team so far. While keeping his distance, he doesn't want to overstep. I appreciate that. He wants me to, you know me to have space to do it. At the same time, I've got thick skin. I love his advice on occasion, and he's been really good with that,” said Odom.

Coach Bennett has continued to give Coach Odom advice on how to maintain a team and get them to play at a high level. It is a mutual respect between them and a relationship that has continued to grow.

“I think one actually was stay healthy, you know, which is actually a good – it's really good advice, you know. I think part of being healthy is making sure that your guys do have fresh minds and fresh legs, you know, as you go into games. Because as coaches, you try to fix everything, you know, as best you can. When you see little things pop up, you want to fix it right away so it doesn't hurt you. Sometimes the mental side and just their overall feel of where their body is at, you know, is really important. So, you know, that's a good bit of advice there,” said Odom.



You don’t always see former head coaches having a good rapport with a current head coach after a legendary career with a program but the opposite is true in Charlottesville. With the respect that Odom and Bennett have for one another it has allowed the team to thrive as the changing of regimes commenced. From one defensive centric program in the Bennett era to a high-octane powered offense with great pressure and perimeter defense under Odom, both of the teams produced great teams in their own unique ways. It allows for the fans to celebrate one era while ushering in a new one. With a sellout crowd on Saturday in a big time rivalry game between two ranked opponents you can bet your hat that both coach Bennett and Odom will celebrate if the Hoos emerge victorious.

