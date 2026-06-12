At this time a year ago, it's likely that even Ryan Odom didn't know exactly how good his first University of Virginia men's basketball team might be.

Odom and his staff had assembled a promising international roster, but had to synthesize all of his newcomers' talents into a new system and convince them to buy into roles that might not have aligned with those at their previous stops. All of this while succeeding a legend in Tony Bennett, who had turned the program over to assistant Ron Sanchez on the eve of a 2024-25 season that ended with a losing record.

National observers were skeptical, aside from occasional rumblings of sleeper potential. The Cavaliers exceeded those modest expectations, finishing 30-6, finishing second behind Duke in the ACC regular-season standings, reaching the ACC tournament final and advancing to the second round of the ACC tournament.

Then Odom pulled off arguably an even more impressive feat in a new transient era: convincing every key player with remaining eligibility to stay put.

As a result, there's a bit more buzz around Virginia entering the 2026-27 season. In their Way Too Early rankings, The Athletic has the Cavaliers rated 13th, while ESPN.com picks them 14th and Sports Illustrated 16th.

To which some hardcore Virginia fans might ask: Why not higher?

Why not higher?

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Thijs de Ridder (28) reacts against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

It's not an unfair question. The Cavaliers bring back 59 percent of their scoring from a year ago, headlined by first-team All-ACC forward Thijs de Ridder (15.6 points per game). Senior wing Sam Lewis (10.6) and center Johann Grunloh are also incumbents, and Chance Mallory seems likely to start at the point after providing an undeniable spark off the bench as a freshman.

As he did a year ago, Odom also replenished his roster via the NCAA transfer portal with lesser-known players who excelled at their previous schools: Jurian Dixon (UC Irvine), Christian Harmon (Arkansas State), Jan Vide (Loyola Marymount) and Kalu Anya (Saint Louis).

Still, the pundits aren't exactly overwhelmed, although The Athletic's CJ Moore admitted that the data "suggests I'm slightly lower on Virginia than I should be."

Perhaps that's because of a second-round NCAA tournament loss to a lower-seeded Tennessee team. Also, as he did last season, Odom didn't chase the biggest names in the transfer portal, preferring to shop for players who fit his system.

None of this year's newcomers was highly ranked, but if they integrate themselves as well as Lewis, Malik Thomas, Jacari White and Dallin Hall did a year ago, Virginia should be strong again.

Dixon and Harmon may also help in a very tangible way: by giving the Cavaliers more consistent 3-point shooting. White's marksmanship was a highlight of last season, but he has exhausted his eligibility.

And in their six losses last season, the Cavaliers were a combined 53 for 193 (27.4%) from long range. In their 30 wins, they made 316 of 825 attempts (38.3%). Dixon connected on 38.5% of his 182 3-pointers last season at UC Irvine, while Harmon was 84 for 243 (34.6%).

Of course, all of this is speculation, and nothing matters until the season tips off in November. Preseason polls simply give fans and the media something to talk about.

And if last season proved anything, it's that the Cavaliers don't exactly mind being underdogs. Overlook them at your peril.