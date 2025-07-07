Virginia Men’s Basketball Makes Another International Splash with Belgium’s Thijs de Ridder
Virginia has added to its impressive offseason haul with the addition of 22-year-old forward Thijs de Ridder — a Belgian playing with Bilbao Basket in Spain’s Liga Endesa. Having already nabbed German center Johann Grünloh to bolster the frontcourt, Coach Ryan Odom has another weapon with which to work in de Ridder, an elder statesman who averaged 10.1 PPG and 5.3 RPG in 2024-25 with Bilbao. The Belgian also represented his country in the 2023 FIBA U20 Games and represented it well, recording 16.9 PPG and 9.6 RPG en route to a fourth-place finish.
As Rothstein said, his eligibility is still pending with the NCAA, but it is huge news nonetheless that Odom was able to sign one of the top international prospects.
The ‘Hoos now have one of the most well-rounded frontcourts in the ACC, consisting of de Ridder, Grünloh, UC-Irvine forward Devin Tillis and Kansas State center Ugonna Onyenso. Freshman forward Silas Barksdale — a top-100 recruit from Virginia — will likely take this year to develop under this rotation, and sophomore center Carter Lang is one of three returning Cavaliers. Odom has quickly assuaged concerns about Virginia’s lack of size.
At Utah State and VCU, he dipped into the international ranks for some of his top contributors — point guard Max Shulga (Ukraine), shooting guard Sean Bairstow (Australia), and center Luke Bamgboye (England), among several others. Odom has continued that recruiting momentum at Virginia with the help of associate head coach Griff Aldrich and assistant coaches Bryce Crawford and Matt Henry.
As bullish as I am on Tillis, de Ridder looks like a surefire starter alongside Grünloh. He can stretch the floor with a 35.6% 3PT across Liga Endesa play and has the frame (6’8, 216 lbs.) to slot in as a power forward. Virginia will hope to reassert some dominance on the interior, as well, as they have struggled with rebounding and consistent scoring in the paint. While both of Odom’s international additions are three-point shooting assets, they should not be bullied inside. This versatility will open up opportunities for Virginia’s myriad shooters and playmakers, including San Francisco’s Malik Thomas (19.9 PPG) — the WCC’s scoring leader last season.
De Ridder is highly adept at getting downhill and finishing with some authority. He has a high motor for a 6’8 forward, cleans up around the glass and forces the defense to honor his three-point shooting. While the style of play is still stark from Europe to the NCAA, he has enough talent and versatility to adapt to Odom’s system and play alongside new personnel. De Ridder’s commitment should merit some nationwide recognition for a well-played offseason, as next year’s roster is nearly complete.
As with the Thomas piece, we’ll update the depth and scholarship charts following the addition of de Ridder to the Cavaliers’ new-look roster.
Starters:
PG: Dallin Hall (6.8 PPG, 4.2 at BYU)
Backup(s): Chance Mallory (Fr.)
SG: Jacari White (17.1 PPG at North Dakota St.)
Backup(s): Elijah Gertrude (Jr.)
SG: Malik Thomas (19.9 PPG at San Francisco)
Backup(s): Sam Lewis (Jr.), Martin Carrere (R-Fr.)
PF: Thijs de Ridder (10.1 PPG, 5.3 RPG in Spain's Liga Endesa)
Backup(s): Devin Tillis (Gr.), Silas Barksdale (Fr.)
C: Johann Grünloh (8.5 PPG, 5.5 RPG in Germany’s BBL)
Backup(s): Ugonna Onyenso (Sr.), Carter Lang (R-So.)
Virginia has quietly put together a dominant offseason under Odom’s leadership. With a go-to scorer in Thomas and an international frontcourt in de Ridder and Grünloh in the fold, it’s easy to forget about the Cavaliers’ other key pieces — Tillis, Lewis, White, freshman Chance Mallory and returning guard Elijah Gertrude, as well. Excitement is building for the start of the 2025-26 season.