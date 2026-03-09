Thijs de Ridder and Ugonna Onyenso Earn All-ACC Honors

After two great seasons and being big reasons for Virginia's turnaround on the court, Thijs de Ridder and Ugonna Onyenso earned All-ACC honors today. De Ridder was named All-ACC First Team and All-Rookie and Onyenso was named to the All-ACC Defensive team.

De Ridder ranks 15th in the ACC in scoring (15.9 ppg), ninth in field goal percentage (51.3%) and 17th in rebounding (6.3 rpg). He has reached double figures in scoring in 24 contests and has 11-20 point games. De Ridder netted a career-high 32 points at Notre Dame and has three double-doubles. De Ridder was named ACC Player and Rookie of the Week on Feb. 2 after averaging 24.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in road victories at Notre Dame and Boston College.

Onyenso spearheaded UVA’s stingy defense to a nation-leading 6.2 blocks per game. Onyenso led the ACC and ranks sixth nationally with 2.6 blocks per game. He blocked eight shots against Butler and has four or more blocks in nine contests. Onyenso has multiple blocks in 20 games.

ACC Player and Rookie of the Year Cameron Boozer (Duke) was joined on the All-ACC first team by Caleb Wilson (North Carolina), Ebuka Okorie (Stanford), Malik Reneau (Miami) and De Ridder.

Boopie Miller (SMU), Juke Harris (Wake Forest), Henri Veesaar (North Carolina), Tre Donaldson (Miami) and Ryan Conwell (Louisville) were named to the All-ACC second team.

Isaiah Evans (Duke), Mikel Brown Jr. (Louisville), Quadir Copeland (NC State), Robert McCray V (Florida State) and former Cavalier Dai Dai Ames (California) were named to the All-ACC third team.

ACC Defensive Player of the Year Maliq Brown (Duke) was joined by teammates Dame Saar and Cameron Boozer, B.J. Edwards (SMU) and De Ridder on the ACC All-Defensive team.

Duke’s Jon Scheyer was named ACC Coach of the Year, while Miami’s Jai Lucas and Virginia’s Ryan Odom finished second and third, respectively, in the voting.

UVA’s Jacari White finished second Duke’s Brown in the Sixth Man of Year voting and Johann Grünloh received two votes for the All-ACC Defensive team and Onyenso one vote for Most Improved Player.

No. 2 seed Virginia (27-4) will play No. 7 seed NC State (19-12), No. 10 seed Stanford (17-14) or No. 15 seed Pitt (12-19) in the quarterfinals of the 2026 ACC Tournament on Thursday, March 12. Tipoff at Spectrum Center is set for noon.

2025-26 ACC AWARDS

Player of the Year – Cameron Boozer, Fr., F, Duke

Defensive Player of the Year – Maliq Brown, Sr., F, Duke

Rookie of the Year – Cameron Boozer, F, Duke

Most Improved Player – Juke Harris, So., G, Wake Forest

Sixth Man of the Year – Maliq Brown, Sr., F, Duke

Coach of the Year – Jon Scheyer, Duke

2025-26 ALL-ACC TEAM

FIRST TEAM

Cameron Boozer, Duke, 425

Caleb Wilson, North Carolina, 410

Ebuka Okorie, Stanford, 356

Malik Reneau, Miami, 344

Thijs De Ridder, Virginia, 302

SECOND TEAM

Boopie Miller, SMU, 293

Juke Harris, Wake Forest, 237

Henri Veesaar, North Carolina, 215

Tre Donaldson, Miami, 204

Ryan Conwell, Louisville, 201

THIRD TEAM

Isaiah Evans, Duke, 151

Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville, 147

Quadir Copeland, NC State, 98

Robert McCray V, Florida State, 90

Dai Dai Ames, California, 51

HONORABLE MENTION

Jaron Pierre Jr., SMU, 45

Donnie Freeman, Syracuse, 36

RJ Godfrey, Clemson, 32

Amani Hansberry, Virginia Tech, 29

Seth Trimble, North Carolina, 27

Patrick Ngongba II, Duke, 26

Justin Pippen, California, 18

Darrion Williams, NC State, 16

Jalen Haralson, Notre Dame, 15

B.J. Edwards, SMU, 15

Note: All-ACC Team points are determined on a 5-3-1 system (five points for first team, three points for second team, one point for third team).

Player of the Year

Cameron Boozer, Duke, 84 votes

Ebuka Okorie, Stanford, 1

Thijs De Ridder, Virginia, 1

Defensive Player of the Year

Maliq Brown, Duke, 25

Dame Sarr, Duke, 15

Ugonna Onyenso, Virginia, 13

Cameron Boozer, Duke, 10

B.J. Edwards, SMU, 8

Ernest Udeh Jr., Miami, 4

William Kyle III, Syracuse, 3

Patrick Ngongba II, Duke, 2

Caleb Wilson, North Carolina, 2

Quadir Copeland, Syracuse 2

Johann Grünloh, Virginia, 2

Rookie of the Year

Cameron Boozer, Duke, 82 votes

Ebuka Okorie, Stanford, 3

Caleb Wilson, North Carolina, 1

Sixth Man of the Year

Maliq Brown, Duke, 38

Jacari White, Virginia, 20

Tru Washington, Miami, 19

Adrian Wooley, Louisville, 5

Jeremy Dent-Smith, Stanford, 2

Nojus Indrusaitis, Pitt, 1

Cayden Boozer, Duke, 1

Most Improved Player

Juke Harris, Wake Forest, 55 votes

Dai Dai Ames, California, 8

Isaiah Evans, Duke, 6

Cole Certa, Notre Dame, 5

Malik Reneau, Miami, 3

B.J. Edwards, SMU, 3

Fred Payne, Boston College, 2

Paul McNeil, Jr., NC State, 1

Ugonna Onyenso, Virginia, 1

Ben Hammond, Virginia Tech, 1

Patrick Ngongba II, Duke, 1

Coach of the Year

Jon Scheyer, Duke, 51 votes

Jai Lucas, Miami, 19

Ryan Odom, Virginia, 9

Luke Loucks, Florida State, 4

Brad Brownell, Clemson, 2

Mark Madsen, California, 1

All-Defensive Team

Maliq Brown, Duke, 63 votes

Ugonna Onyenso, Virginia, 58

B.J. Edwards, SMU, 55

Dame Sarr, Duke, 48

Ernest Udeh Jr., Miami, 40

All-Rookie Team

Cameron Boozer, Duke, 84 votes

Caleb Wilson, North Carolina, 84

Ebuka Okorie, Stanford, 82

Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville, 64

Thijs De Ridder, Virginia, 62