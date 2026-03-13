Virginia Opens As a Slight Favorite Over Miami In Tomorrow's ACC Tournament Semifinal Matchup

The Virginia Cavaliers are one win away from an appearance in the ACC Tournament Championship Game.

UVA was able to take down NC State on Thursday, and they will face Miami on Friday night with a spot in the championship game on the line. The Cavaliers already have one victory over the Hurricanes this season, and it was one of the best games of the season in the ACC.

Heading into the game tomorrow night, Virginia has opened as a slight favorite. According to Fanduel Sportsbook, UVA is a 4.5 point favorite against the Hurricanes and the over/under is set at 144.5.

Another win over the Wolfpack

Thursday's win over the Wolfpack was the third of the season over NC State, though it was not as big of a blowout as the previous two games.

Some other notes from today's win:

No. 10 Virginia improved to 28-4

• UVA has won 28 or more games for the ninth time in school history

• UVA is 12-3 away from home, including a 4-1 mark on neutral courts

• Odom’s 28 wins match his career high for wins in his 12-year head coaching career (28 at VCU in 2024-25)

• Odom’s 28 wins are the second-most by a first-year ACC head coach (Bill Guthridge 34 in 1998)

• UVA has scored 80 or more points in 19 games (most since 21 in 2000-01)

• UVA owned a 15-0 advantage in fast break points

• UVA went 12 of 25 from 3-point range

• The Cavaliers’ 12 3-pointers marked a school record in ACC Tournament action

• UVA has made 10 of more 3-pointers in a school-record 19 games, surpassing the 13 games by the 2018-19 national champion team

• UVA’s 9-0 run gave the Hoos a 55-45 lead

• UVA drilled six of 12 3-pointers to gain a 33-32 halftime lead

• UVA is 23-2 when leading at the half

• UVA gained its first lead at 25-24 (6:58 of the first half)

• UVA won the rebound battle 34-33

Miami is not going to be an easy team to beat and they are coming off an impressive victory against Louisville. Both teams should view this as a big opportunity to improve their seeding ahead of Selection Sunday and if the game is as good as the first one, we are in for an instant classic.

Tomorrow's game will tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET from Charlotte, NC.