Virginia's Projected Starting Lineup and Rotation For The NCAA Tournament

Virginia is set to play its first-round matchup against Wright State on Friday afternoon. The Cavaiers secured the No.3 seed in the tournament and look to make some noise in the Midwest bracket. The Hoos were on the brink of winning an ACC Title last time on the hardwood against Duke, but ultimately fell short 74-70. Throughout this season, Virginia has continued to lean on its continuity and lineups to help it be a top team in the country and the ACC.

Projected Starting Lineup

Mar 13, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Thijs de Ridder (28) with ther ball as Miami (FL) Hurricanes center Ernest Udeh Jr. (8) defends in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

G- Malik Thomas

G- Dallin Hall

G- Sam Lewis

F- Thijs de Ridder

C- Johann Grunloh

In all likelihood, there won’t be any deviation from this lineup, which has worked all season for head coach Ryan Odom. It is centered around their best player, Thijs De Ridder, whom they will need to continue to play at a high level. Grünloh is your paint presence and one that you can dump it down inside to get buckets and defend the rim. Malik Thomas, Sam Lewis, and Dallin Hall are all transfers who provide veteran experience. Hall is the point guard of the team. Thomas is the streaky scorer capable of going off whenever. Lewis is the perfect complement to both because he can find his own shot and defend multiple positions.

Rotation

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Chance Mallory (2) dribbles the ball against the Duke Blue Devils during the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

G- Chance Mallory

G- Jacari White

F- Devin Tillis

C- Ugonna Onyenso

The rotation throughout the season has been these four players. Mallory, who is a true freshman, has been a great find for the Cavaliers, who can score the ball in bunches, defend, be scrappy, and constantly make hustle plays. White is a sharpshooter and the best shooter on the team. At times, he has gone unconscious and has single-handedly won games for the Cavaliers. That elite scoring and shooting make Virginia dangerous. Tillis is a do-it-all player off the bench who can defend, rebound, playmake, and score. Onyenso has continued to impress with his shot blocking prowess, rebounding, and ability to finish around the rim. Onyenso has also been a gem of a find for Odom. It is hard to imagine if Odom will go deeper than nine players in the NCAA tourney. If he does, the one player you can think he will play is Elijah Gertrude, who has a couple of big moments when he has come into games and needed to play, helping provide the Hoos with a spark.

The continuity has been stellar this season for Virginia, and that is a reason they are as good as they are. Here is coach Odom on how that continuity has made a difference.

“Yeah, it says a lot. I mean, about the sacrifice. I asked the seniors the other day, the guys that, you know, come off the bench, you know, if they wanted to start on senior night, and I certainly was willing to do that and switch it up, and they were like, "No, we don't want to do that. We want to keep it the way that it is, and we're comfortable where we're at in our roles, and we don't want to do anything, especially in a big game like this. We want to stay where we're at. I think ultimately this entire team has sacrificed the entire year, and you look at successful organizations, you look at successful basketball teams or any sporting team, there's going to be a common theme of sacrifice throughout,” said Odom.

“This team has done a really good job, the individuals on this team have done a really good job of you know sacrificing a bit of themselves for the greater good of the team. That's one thing that the coaches, our coaching staff is really thankful for and proud of these guys for because it's a lifelong lesson that they'll be able to take away from here.”