No.10 Virginia vs Miami Live Updates | ACC Tournament Semifinals

1st Half

14:52- UVA and Miami and are tied 4-4. Virginia is 2-9 from the field while Miami is 2-7.

Starting five for UVA:

G- Malik Thomas

G- Dallin Hall

G- Sam Lewis

F- Thijs de Ridder

C- Johann Grunloh

Pregame

Tipoff is almost here for the Cavaliers' ACC Tournament semifinals matchup against the Miami Hurricanes.

The Cavaliers are 48-67 all-time in the ACC Tournament and

9-15 in Charlotte, reaching the title game in 1990 and 1994.

UVA captured ACC Tournament titles as the No. 6 seed in 1976,

No. 1 seed in 2014 and No. 1 seed in 2018.

UVA is 10-17 in the semifinal round of the ACC Tournament.

UVA’s last appearance in the tournament final was in 2023.

Virginia ranks first in the ACC in blocks (6.3 bpg), rebounding

(40.6) and offensive rebounding (13.3), second in field goal

percentage defense (39.6%), third in scoring defense (68.4

ppg), scoring margin (+12.5), rebounding margin (+7.8), 3-point

field goal percentage defense (.311) and defensive rebounds

(27.2 rpg) and fourth in 3-point field goal percentage (35.8%),

assists (16.8 apg), 3-pointers (10.2) and assist/turnover ratio

(1.55).



Thijs De Ridder ranks 15th in scoring (15.8 ppg), ninth in field

goal percentage (51.4%) and 17th in rebounding (6.2 rpg).

Dallin Hall ranks first in assist/turnover ratio (3.3) and 11th in

assists (4.3 apg).

Ugonna Onyenso leads the ACC in blocks at 2.8 bpg, while

Johann Grünloh ranks third in blocks at 2.3 bpg.

Chance Mallory ranks second in assist/turnover ratio (2.9),

seventh in steals (1.7 spg), 14th in assists (3.5 apg) and 18th in free throw percentage (77.1%).

Jacari White ranks 13th in 3-pointers made per game (2.2).