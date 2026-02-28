Virginia Remains Confident Ahead Of Matchup Vs No.1 Duke On Saturday

Virginia is 25-3 this season and has been one of the best teams in the country regardless of conference. They have matched up with some of the best teams in the country and have been effective. The Hoos saw a slight boost in the AP Poll, jumping up three spots earlier in the week to No.11. However, the Cavaliers remain focused on the task at hand and the next opponent, which is the No.1 team in the country. Head coach Ryan Odom is not shying away from the matchup or approach to his team when they head to Durham, North Carolina.

"I think every time you lace it up, you have to be ready to play in this conference. And we were able to hold serve at home, which certainly was our goal to win, win these two games one at a time. And we're just going to do what we always do which is get ready for the next one. And we know that the challenge that lies ahead there - the number one team in the country, extremely well coached, extremely talented and together and tough, and so we're going to have to play our best to have a chance to win,” said Odom.

Coach Odom and the Cavaliers are taking the game against Duke like any other and not being overwhelmed in a raucous environment on Saturday. You could easily see them use it as fuel to ignite them and their energy as they bring it to the Blue Devils in the battle of ACC supremacy.

"I think you talk about it, but you don't make a big deal about it. It's like you have to go in there (Cameron Indoor Stadium) and play the game. Once the game is in between the lines, one team is going to set the tone, and the jabs are going to be thrown back and forth, and you have to play the game as it comes. And if you get caught up in what's going on in your surroundings, then you won't be able to focus on what's really important, and that's competing to win. It's a really tough place to play, but it's a tough place to play, certainly because of the environment, their care for the place, but it's also the players and the coaches that have done such a great job over the years,” said Odom.

It is prime ACC hoops, and the Cavaliers look like they will be up for the challenge and are brewing with confidence as they take on the best in the country. Will that confidence be enough to pull off a major road upset?

