Virginia Showing Interest In Former UC Santa Barbara and Vanderbilt Forward

It is a rare thing in today's college athletics landscape to be able to retain most of your roster, no matter the sport, but that is what Ryan Odom and Virginia have done this offseason.

While Virginia has been able to keep the players from this past season's team together, they still need to dip into the transfer portal to fill the holes of the players that are leaving and one of the players that the Cavaliers staff is showing interest in is UC Santa Barbara transfer Colin Smith, who began his career at Vanderbilt. According to 247Sports Dushawn London, Virginia is one of many programs showing interest in the 6'8 forward, along with Texas Tech, West Virginia, and Baylor, among others.

6'8 Wing Colin Smith from UC Santa Barbara has garnered interest from the following programs, per his representatives @Octagon



West Virginia

SMU

Baylor

Texas Tech

San Diego

UTEP

UNLV

Nevada

Virginia

George Washington

Tulsa

USC

Minnesota

UCF

Northwestern

Rutgers pic.twitter.com/8UaRsrB7AA — Dushawn London (@DushawnLondon1) April 13, 2026

What would he bring to the team?

At 247Sports, Smith is ranked as the No. 253 overall transfer and the No. 39 small forward in the portal.

He appeared in 31 games and made 31 starts this past season and scored a season-high 24 points on 8-for-11 shooting, 4-for-6 on 3-pointers and 4-for-4 at the line vs. San Jose St. (Nov. 8). He averaged 11.9 PPG, 4.2 RPG, and 1.5 APG on 46% shooting from the field and 41% from three.

Last season, he appeared in all 34 games with three starts for the Gauchos and averaged 8.7 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. Smith recorded a season-high three steals against Cal Poly (Feb. 27) and dropped a career-high 18 points on UC Irvine with five momentum shifting three-pointers (Mar. 8).

Before UC Santa Barbara, Smith p layed two seasons at Vanderbilt and averaged 7.1 points and 6.6 rebounds in the first seven games of the 2023-24 season before it was cut short due to injury.

The Cavaliers could use a scorer from the wing and Smith would fit into that, even if he does not start. Keep an eye on this recruitment moving forward.

Virginia is going to have Sam Lewis, Thijs de Ridder, Johann Grunloh, Chance Mallory, Silas Barksdale, Elijah Gertrude, and Martin Carrere back, but they are losing Jacari White, Ugonna Onyenso, Dallin Hall, Malik Thomas, and Devins Tillis, who all brought something to the team and were huge in UVA winning 30 games and making the NCAA Tournament. This roster, while bringing back its own talent, still needs to make some additions and a player like Smtih is the exact kind of player that Ryan Odom could use.