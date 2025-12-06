Virginia vs Dayton Basketball Live Updates | NCAA Basketball
18:26 1H- Virginia forces the tuurnover and Thijs De Ridder scores the Hoos first bucket. Virginia trails 4-2
20:00 1H- Dayton wins the tip and scores the games first bucket.
Starting Lineup:
G-Dallin Hall
G- Malik Thomas
F-Sam Lewis
F- Thijs De Ridder
C- Johann Grunloh
Virginia dominated Texas on the road during its last matchup in an 88-69 win over Texas. The Hoos were on fire from beyond the arc going 12-24, and 54% from the field. The Cavaliers also shut down Texas and held them to just 41% from the floor. Chance Mallory was the leading scorer for the Hoos with 16 points off the bench.
Stay tuned for updates throughout the game
