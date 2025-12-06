Virginia vs Dayton Basketball Live Updates | NCAA Basketball

18:26 1H- Virginia forces the tuurnover and Thijs De Ridder scores the Hoos first bucket. Virginia trails 4-2

20:00 1H- Dayton wins the tip and scores the games first bucket.

Starting Lineup:

G-Dallin Hall

G- Malik Thomas

F-Sam Lewis

F- Thijs De Ridder

C- Johann Grunloh

Virginia dominated Texas on the road during its last matchup in an 88-69 win over Texas. The Hoos were on fire from beyond the arc going 12-24, and 54% from the field. The Cavaliers also shut down Texas and held them to just 41% from the floor. Chance Mallory was the leading scorer for the Hoos with 16 points off the bench.

Stay tuned for updates throughout the game

More Virginia Basketball News:

• How to Watch Virginia Basketball vs Butler: Tipoff Time and TV Channel

• Virginia Men's Basketball Ascends In Latest KenPom Rankings After Win vs Northwestern

• Will Virginia Land a Spot on the AP Top 25 After Win Over Northwestern?

• Virginia Finishes Strong, Downs Northwestern