Virginia vs Tennessee Live Updates | NCAA Tournament Second Round

2nd Half

1st Half

Halftime: Tennessee leads UVA 36-31. The Cavaliers were held to 34% shooting from the field, but they were 6-16 from three, Tennessee was 5-11 from three and shot 47% in the first half. UVA won the rebounding battle 23-18

2:41- Tennessee leads Virginia 33-25

6:32- Tennessee is on a 12-0 run and have taken a 28-20 lead.

11: 22- Virginia leads Tennessee 20-16. A 12-4 run for UVA and the Cavaliers already have hit five threes.

14:55- Tennessee leads Virginia 12-8.

Starters for UVA:

G- Malik Thomas

G- Dallin Hall

G- Sam Lewis

F- Thijs de Ridder

C- Johann Grunloh

Pregame

It is almost tipoff time once again in Philadelphia.

Virginia and Tennessee are getting ready to face each other in the second round of the NCAA Tournament and the winner will advance to the Sweet 16. If they can find a way to win, it would be the first trip to the Sweet 16 for Virginia since 2019, the year they won the national championship.

The Cavaliers are coming off a close win over Wright State that was closer than the nine point margin of victory would have you believe. Tennessee had a more impressive opening round win, blowing out a 32-1 Miami (OH) team.