What To Expect From Ugonna Onyenso At The NBA Combine

Ugonna Onyenso is the only Virginia player to receive an invite to the NBA Draft Combine. It is a reflection of all the hard work he put in and how successful he was with the Cavaliers this past season. Onyenso averaged 6.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks. He was a major player on the defensive end for the Hoos this season, which is why they played so well defenisvely.

What to expect?

Onyenso should perform well at the combine and even move up draft boards. Onyenso should score well with his impressive wingspan of seven feet five inches. That helps him impact the defensive side of the ball at the next level. An area to watch will be how he grades with his strength and agility. For big men in the modern NBA, you have to be able to stay in front of and stop opposing guards and wings who are quick laterally and can create space with ease. The five-on-five scrimmage will be something to watch to see if he can affect the game and stay in front of some of the dynamic guards that were invited, like Darius Acuff.

His physical measurements should be off the charts and impress NBA scouts. He is 6’10 without shoes, but he is 7’0 with shoes on. Onyenso should grade well in the athletic testing and be able to impress scouts with his strength and power, and how well he moves. The vertical jump, shuttle run, and lane agility will be areas to watch.

Last but not least is the shooting. For the first time in his career, Onyenso took more three-point shots than he ever has and made it at a 28% clip. That is below the NBA standard, but he got more comfortable shooting shots from long range. If he can do well shooting the basketball, it could help him move up draft boards.

On the court, Onyenso was a monster and did a number of things that made him a prospect worthy of inviting. Here are some of the things he did this past season for the Cavaliers from our own Jackson Caudell.

“Onyenso shot 56.8% from the field, 27.8% from 3-point range and 72.7% from the free throw line and reached double figures in six games. He blocked multiple shots in 25 games and four or more in 12 contests and posted a season-high 18 points and 10 rebounds in his second career double-double vs. Hampton (11/11/25) and tallied nine blocks to set the ACC Tournament record at 21 and added eight rebounds and six points vs. Duke (3/14/26)

Onyenso tied for the third most blocks in ACC Tournament history with eight, along with eight points and six rebounds vs. NC State (3/12/26) and totaled 17 points, five rebounds, four blocks, and a steal vs. Miami (3/13/26) . He scored 16 points along with five rebounds and three blocks vs. Virginia Tech (3/7/26).”

It will be an exciting combine to watch, and Onyenso should do well and raise his stock.