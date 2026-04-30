Cavs vs. Raptors Opening Odds for Game 6 (Can Cleveland Close Out Series on Road?)

The Cleveland Cavaliers head up north with a chance to close out their first-round series against the Toronto Raptors on the road.

The Cavaliers won and covered as -8.5 and -9.5 favorites at home to take a 2-0 series lead, but the Raptors came right back with two upset wins to tie things up. Toronto kept it close in Cleveland on Wednesday night, but the Cavs were able to secure a 125-120 victory to move one win away from advancing.

Can Cleveland close out the series on the road, or will we get a Game 7 in the first round of the NBA Playoffs?

Let’s get right into the opening odds for Cavaliers vs. Raptors Game 6 in the NBA Playoffs on Friday, May 1.

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Cavaliers -4.5 (-105)

Raptors +4.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Cavaliers -170

Raptors +142

Total

220.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

The Cavaliers are once again the favorites, as they have been in every game in this series. Cleveland was a -2.5 favorite in Game 3 and -4.5 in Game 4 on the road, both of which the Raptors won outright.

Cleveland’s moneyline odds of -170 imply a 62.96% chance of winning Game 6 and advancing to the second round.

The total has been at 220.5 or 219.5 in the last three games, so it’s not too surprising to see another 220.5 for Game 6.

Can Cleveland Close Out Series on Road?

The Cavaliers were a pretty good road team in the regular season. The only had two more wins at home (27-14) than they did on the road (25-16), but the Cavs came up short in Toronto in Games 3 and 4.

The Raptors had similar splits in the regular season as well. They went 24-17 at home and 22-19 on the road.

The Cavs have yet to win a game in Toronto this season, losing both Games 3 and 4, as well as a 110-99 road loss in the regular season back in November.

The Cavaliers are looking to win a round for the third straight year, while the Raptors only have one playoff appearance (losing in 6 games to the 76ers in 2022) since 2020.

Whoever wins this series will advance to play the winner of the Pistons vs. Magic series, which Orlando has surprisingly had the upper hand in thus far.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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