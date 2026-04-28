Why Jurian Dixon Could Be The Perfect Replacement For Jacari White

Virginia made its first acquisition from the transfer portal for its 2026-2027 season. After returning all seven of its eligible players from last season, the Cavaliers made a great acquisition to help their team by landing Jurian Dixon from UC Irvine. Coming into the portal, Dixon was a three-star prospect and rated as an 89, per 247Sports.

Dixon averaged 15.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists and made first-team all-Big West during his redshirt sophomore campaign. He had seven games where he crossed the 20-point mark with UC Irvine. He has been very successful in his career with UC Irvine in the two seasons he was there, including winning Big West Freshman of the Year.

Dixon's fit with the roster

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Ryan Odom celebrates with Virginia Cavaliers guard Sam Lewis (5) after the game against the Wright State Raiders during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Why could he be the perfect replacement for Jacari White, one of the best three-point shooters in the country? Dixon improved his three-point percentage by a good amount from two seasons ago. Dixon shot 38.5% from beyond the arc compared to 32.6% the year prior. Dixon also possesses good size at 6’5 and can create his own shot. Jacari White was the best shooter on the team a season ago, hitting 43% from beyond the arc, and had several games where he carried the team in scoring. Dixon can easily do the same thing and be that type of player for the Cavaliers.

When you watch his highlights, you see a true three-level scorer and a player who can also be lethal at the catch and shoot. That bodes well with the lineup the Cavaliers have and how the offense will likely run through Thijs De Ridder. Although this area of the game is largely glossed over because of analytics and the proliferation of the three-point shot, Dixon is one of the better mid-range scorers you will find. When the three-point shot isn’t falling, you need someone who can knock down shots and stop the momentum. Dixon provides that for Virginia and will help a lot when those shooting spells come about, and they need a bucket.

With Dixon’s ability to create for himself and others, he should have a defined role and be able to play at a high level. An underrated part of his game is his ability to defend. Dixon finished with 1.1 steals a season ago and has shown to be a good perimeter defender. That will be valuable, especially when he gets put into the Ryan Odom system that constantly pressures the basketball.

This is an underrated add for Coach Odom and will pay dividends for the team moving forward with how they like to run things. They now have another strong wing player who can score from anywhere and also distribute the ball. The biggest thing they are missing is a backup center but we could see an announcement soon on who that will be for the Cavaliers.