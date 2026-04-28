Grading Virginia's Acquisition of Sharp Shooting transfer Forward Jurian Dixon

The Virginia Cavaliers have (finally) added a player through the transfer portal.

The Cavaliers, who have been prioritizing retaining their own roster this offseason, have been in need of some transfer portal pickups for depth and they got their first one with the addition of UC Irvine forward Jurian Dixon. Dixon was one of the best shooters left in the transfer portal and I think that he is going to fill a hole on this team in terms of shooting.

Let's dig into this new addition to the Hoos.

Jacari White replacement?

My first thought when I saw this signing and dug a little deeper into the kind of player that Dixon is, is that he has a chance to replace Jacari White. White was one of the best three-point shooters in the country at 43% last season he was a strong shooter when he arrived at Virginia after starting his career at North Dakota State.

Dixon shot 38% from three last season and that improved slightly in conference play to 39%. He shot that on real volume as well, averaging over five three point attempts per game. One of the key elements of the Virginia offense under Ryan Odom is being able to shoot and the Cavaliers had five players in their starting lineup who could shoot and the only main rotation player who did not shoot three was center Ugonna Onyenso.

Dixon saw an increase in playing time this past season and improved in most statistical categories.

Will Dixon start or come off the bench like White? We are going to have to see more additions to the rsoter before we can know for sure, but it could go either way.

Sam Lewis, Thijs de Ridder, and Johann Grunloh are three starters who are coming back for next season and Chance Mallory, a top bench option for Odom, is also back. Even if you insert Mallory into the starting lineup, there is still one spot available and that could be filled by Dixon. If Mallory continues to come off the bench, then that opens up two spots that could be filled by one of the less experienced options on the roster or another portal addition.

Grade

The numbers are solid and the fit seems to make plenty of sense. Odom hit a home run on nearly every portal addition last season and should be given the benefit of the doubt. I like the addition of Dixon and think he will fit in with this roster and find a role on this team.

Final Grade: B