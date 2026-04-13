Why Virginia Will Have One Of The Best Rosters In The ACC Next Season

Virginia already has one of the more well-rounded and deep rosters in the ACC, and they haven’t made a transfer portal acquisition yet.

Virginia has done something that you rarely see in the new era of college basketball, NIL, and revenue share. The Cavaliers retained all seven scholarship players from a season ago in Johann Grünloh, Chance Mallory, Thijs De Ridder, Elijah Gertrude, Martin Carrere, and Silas Barksdale. One of the big names I didn’t mention who announced they would return on Sunday is Sam Lewis. Lewis was a big piece of the Cavaliers' 30-win team a season ago, averaging 10.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.

That is just roster retention alone. You know that head coach Ryan Odom will add some players in the transfer portal to supplement this roster. It may not be splash moves like Cole Certa to Clemson, Somto Cyril to Miami, or Flory Bidunga to Louisville, but it will be calculated and players that can make the Hoos better in 2026.

We saw last season that Virginia added sharpshooter Jacari White, guards Dallin Hall, Malik Thomas, and Lewis. Big man Ugonna Onyenso, who was probably one of the top players Coach Odom got in the last portal cycle. Devin Tillis was also a good addition for the Cavaliers, who provided depth and a veteran player to the group.

A key thing to watch

For the Cavaliers, it will be key to see the development of some of their players who didn’t play a ton a season ago. Players like Gertrude, Carrere, and Barksdale were primarily reserve players. We saw glimpses of what Gertrude could do when he came into the game and how much of a showstopper he can be. Getrude can easily have a similar role to what we saw from Mallory during his freshman season. Carrere and Barksdale were talented players coming out of high school and have been patient so far in waiting for their opportunities.

Virginia probably just needs to add a couple of guys from the portal, and you can make the argument that who they get will make this one of the best rosters not just in the ACC but potentially in the nation. The portal still has a little over a week before it closes officially, so it will be interesting to see what the Cavaliers are able to accomplish this week and the players they bring in. Regardless, they already have a contending roster in the conference.