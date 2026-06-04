Ranking Virginia's conference football games, easiest to hardest

With all due respect to the players and coaches, one key factor in Virginia's historic run to the 2025 ACC football championship game was a forgiving schedule. In claiming the school's first-ever regular-season title, the Cavaliers avoided facing eventual national runner-up Miami, along with contenders Clemson, SMU, Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh.

To be fair, you can't control who you play, and you simply have to beat the team on the other sideline. Tony Elliott's squad did exactly that last fall, prevailing in several nail-biters to go 7-1 in conference play and win a school-record 11 games.



Thanks to the ACC's scheduling module, Virginia's path back to Charlotte is again less challenging than it might have been, although some potential roadblocks remain -- especially on the road. Let's take a look at the Cavaliers' 2026 conference schedule and rate the difficulty of games, from easiest to hardest.

9. Syracuse (Oct. 10, home)

The Orange imploded last fall after a 3-1 start, losing their last eight games by an average of 27.5 points. Coach Fran Brown hit the transfer portal hard and hopes for the return of quarterback Steve Angeli, who engineered an early-season upset of Clemson before succumbing to a season-ending injury. But there's a lot of rebuilding to do, which may explain why Syracuse is Virginia's homecoming opponent.

8. California (Nov. 14, home)

The Cavaliers amassed 456 total yards and sacked Cal quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele four times in a 31-21 victory in Berkeley last fall and get to play the rematch at home. Sagapolutele threw for over 3,500 yards as a true freshman last season and stands to improve under first-year head coach Tosh Lupoi, but the Bears will have to travel nearly 3,000 miles and face a hostile Scott Stadium crowd.

7. North Carolina (Nov. 21, home)

Bill Belichick's Tar Heels nearly pulled off an overtime win over the Cavaliers in Chapel Hill last fall when a 2-point conversion attempt came up inches short. UNC lost quarterback Gio Lopez to Wake Forest in the transfer portal and brought in former Maryland starter Billy Edwards Jr. to replace him, with Bobby Petrino as his new coordinator. The Heels should be better than last year's 4-8 finish, but Belichick still has much to prove.

6. N.C. State (Aug. 29, home)

Moving this game from Brazil to Charlottesville certainly works in Virginia's favor, but the Cavaliers' defense still must find a way to contain elusive Wolfpack quarterback C.J. Bailey, which it struggled to do in last season's 35-31 nonconference loss in Raleigh. Coach Dave Doeren lost most of Bailey's offensive supporting cast, and the newcomers may not be in sync by the season opener.

5. Duke (Oct. 23, home)

This ACC championship rematch gets a Friday night prime-time audience. The Blue Devils must regroup after losing star quarterback Darian Mensah to Miami in the portal. San Jose State transfer Walker Eget takes over and has running back Nate Sheppard, who rushed for over 1,100 yards as a freshman, at his disposal. The Blue Devils' defense is young and features several new starters.

4. Wake Forest (Oct. 31, away)

The Deacons handed Virginia its only conference loss last season and returns most of a solid defense than held the Cavaliers without a touchdown after knocking out Chandler Morris with an injury. Lopez takes over at quarterback after struggling at UNC and may not provide much of an upgrade on offense, but second-year coach Jake DIckert is doing what his predecessor, Dave Clawson did: maximize his talent.

3. Florida State (Oct. 3, away)

Last year's thrilling 46-38 double-overtime win over FSU last fall jump-started the Cavaliers toward the regular-season title -- and sent the Seminoles reeling toward a 2-6 ACC mark. Coach Mike Norvell occupies the ACC's hottest seat, and his team will likely play with urgency. Auburn transfer Ashton Daniels takes over at quarterback, with the usual set of playmakers but little experience up front. The defense should also be improved.

2. Virginia Tech (Nov. 28, away)

Speaking of improved, the Hokies are expected to make significant upward mobility with James Franklin in charge and a revamped roster, including a slew of transfers than followed him south from Penn State. They don't appreciate having the Commonwealth Cup residing in Charlottesville for just the second time in the past two decades. The Cavaliers have lost their last dozen trips to Lane Stadium.

1. SMU (Oct. 17, away)

The Cavaliers might have faced the Mustangs in last season's ACC championship had SMU made one more play in late-season losses to Wake Forest and California. Coach Rhett Lashlee has won 31 games in the past three years and has a third-year starting quarterback in Kevin Jennings. Only Miami (120) allowed fewer points in ACC regular-season games on 2025 than did the Mustangs (142).