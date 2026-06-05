Just how deep is Virginia's men's basketball roster after the latest transfer addition?

While the frontcourt deservedly got much of the attention during Virginia's surge to a second-place finish in the ACC basketball standings in Ryan Odom's first year as head coach, there was another underappreciated factor in that success.

In the final minutes of close games, Odom often employed two point guards on the court at the same time: nominal starter Dallin Hall and precocious freshman Chance Mallory.

Thursday night's news that Jan Vide plans to transfer from Loyola Marymount likely fills Virginia's final roster opening. It gives Odom a chance at a similar configuration in the 2026-27 season and gives the Cavaliers proven depth at virtually every position, boosting their hopes of pursuing ACC and national championships.

Vide stands 6-foot-6 and averaged 12.2 points and 4.0 assists at Loyola Marymount last season. He was asked to shoot more for the Lions than the graduated Hall (5.9 points per game) did in his lone season for the Cavaliers, but with proven scorers at the other positions, he could assume a similar role as a primary facilitator. He had 108 assists and 62 turnovers last season.

Mallory figures to have the inside track to start at the point as a sophomore after coming off the bench as a freshman, due to his experience in Odom's system. But it's easy to foresee him sharing the court with Vide next season, especially in crunch time, when ball-handling is at a premium.

Depth was a key factor in Virginia's success last season, and with Vide's commitment, Odom again will have multiple options at each position. Here's a brief overview of the key players:

Center

Johann Grunloh started every game last season, but the 7-footer's role diminished a bit once the now-graduated Ugonna Onyenso emerged as a devastating shot-blocker and capable scorer. Grunloh, himself an accomplished rim protector, needs to add some strength but should see his minutes increase if he can avoid foul trouble. Favour Ibe, a highly touted 7-1 freshman, likely will see valuable minutes as his backup.

Power forward

Thijs De Ridder returns after an all-ACC debut performance (15.6 points, 6.2 rebounds per game) and should find a spot on many preseason All-America teams. Cutting down on needless fouls and turnovers should be his priorities in taking the next step. Saint Louis transfer Kalu Anya (6.5 points, 7.5 rebounds) should battle redshirt freshman Silas Barksdale for backup minutes.

Small forward/shooting guard

These positions are nearly interchangeable in Odom's offense. Malik Thomas (12.4 points) and sharpshooter Jacari White (9.4) both graduated, but Sam Lewis (10.6) returns after making the All-ACC Tournament first team and brings a strong defensive ethic. Newcomers Jurian Dixon (15.9 points per game last season at Cal-Irvine) and Christian Harmon (12.8 at Arkansas State) will contend with Elijah Gertrude, the final holdover from the Tony Bennett era, for playing time.

Point guard

Even though he's generously listed at 5-10, the only downside to starting Mallory would be losing the undeniable spark he provided off the bench a year ago. Like all transfers, Vide will need to find his niche in his new program, but Odom has shown a knack for finding guys who adapt and fit in.